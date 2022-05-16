Google bringing end-to-end encryption to Messages group texts

Share the joy

Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption [E2EE] to group tests. The company made the announcement at the 1/O 2022 developer conference during the week. According to Google, the expanded feature will be available as an open beta later in the year.

Not much was revealed about the E2EE in group chats, but it is believed that the option will work similarly to the one-on-one conversations, reports Engadget. Everyone in the group will need to have the RCS chat functions turned on to use the feature. A locked icon on the send button will indicate if a message is encrypted.

Messages has evolved, with more than 500 million monthly active users with RCS, the service keeps getting more upgrades. In 2020, Google upgraded Messages with a number of features including the ability to tap and hold a message to reply with an emoji reaction. This feature is only new to Messages, but not to Facebook Messenger where users have long had the chance to reply with emoji.

Emoji reactions is coming along with four other newly added feature that have now been released in the app’s latest update. To use the new emoji reaction, simply tap and hold the message you want to react to and a short list of cool animated emoji will pop up for you to choose from. This feature, however, only works when RCS is turned on your phone.

Google also upgraded Smart Reply to include suggested stickers to make it easier to let your loved ones know just how much you care for them. First, you must turn on Smart Reply suggestions that will allow stickers to automatically show up as you text. This eliminates the need to search for one to share at that crucial moment.

An image editor was also added to Messages that allows you to easily create art with your photos and share them with friends during conversation. To get started, simply take a photo with the in-app camera, and add text or draw on the image using brushes before sharing them with friends and family.

Google also updated its voice messages feature with the ability to share a quick update by holding down the microphone button. This is located within the compose bar where you can easily record and attach your message.

