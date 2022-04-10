Google Blocks the YouTube Channel of the Russian Parliament

Share the joy

The invasion of Ukraine falls under YouTube’s violent events policy. Materials that violate the policy would be removed.

Blocking Access to Lower House of Parliament

Duma is Russia’s lower house of parliament. Recently, YouTube blocked its channel after the latest US sanctions on Moscow because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The video platform is committed to complying with the sanctions and trade compliance laws.

The decision caused an angry response from Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma speaker. He accused the US of trying to provide people with a monopoly of information. He said that the block is proof of the US’s violation of rights and freedoms.

But Google is committed to the laws with all applicable sanctions. If it finds that an account is violating its terms of service, then it should take appropriate action.

YouTube said that it’s monitoring the situation in Ukraine for updates and changes.

Last month, Russia demanded that Google stop spreading threats against its citizens on YouTube. The ads on the platform called for the suspension of the communication systems of the railway networks in Russia and Belarus. Russia said that the dissemination of the ad is evidence of the US’s anti-Russian position.

YouTube is under pressure from Russia’s communications regulator.

Moscow also blocked Instagram last month after Meta allowed its social media users in Ukraine to share messages, such as “death to Putin or the Russian invaders.”



Russia Can Develop Its Own Social Media

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev criticized foreign social media firms. He said that his country has the necessary experience in tools to develop its own social media. Medvedev added that how Western firms control information must stop.

Since the start of the invasion in February, Russia’s answer to Facebook VKontake broke records for activity. It attracted more than 300,000 users in just two weeks after Russia started its special operation in Ukraine.

A member of the Duma committee encouraged Russians to use RuTube, instead of YouTube. Although he didn’t call for everyone to leave YouTube, he encouraged Russian YouTubers to follow the principle of not keeping their eggs in one basket.

To fill the void left by Instagram, Russian tech entrepreneurs would launch a picture-sharing app on the domestic market.

Workers across Google urged YouTube to take disciplinary measures against those channels associated with the Russian government. They accused the channels of spreading false narratives about the leadership of Ukraine.

YouTube is still accessible in Russia. But Facebook and Instagram are not. Russians have difficulty accessing Twitter. Then, people in Russia can’t upload new material to Tiktok.

Many Russians could still access those banned platforms through virtual private networks. They could still visit blocked news sites. VPNs are widely popular in Russia, China, and other areas where there are Internet restrictions.

When Russia started to invade Ukraine in February, the demand for VPNs in Russia climbed.

Unfortunately, it’s not easy to get a clearer picture of what is going on with the tech companies in Russia. The Kremlins’ rules against online platforms are vague and confusing.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

