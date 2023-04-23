Google Bard now has the ability to generate code

Share the joy

Google’s AI tool Bard now has the ability to generate and debug codes. These new set of skills were added due to demand by users; making the conversational AI tool more useful for software engineers.

According to a Google Research product lead Paige Bailey blog post, coding has been in high demand; and the addition will further make the work of software engineers easier.

“Since we launched Bard, our experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI, coding has been one of the top requests we’ve received from our users. As a product lead in Google Research — and a passionate engineer who still programs every day — I’m excited that today we’re updating Bard to include that capability.”

Google said it is launching these software development capabilities in more than 20 programming languages including C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python and TypeScript. Users can export Python code to Google Colab.

In a nutshell, Bard can help users to review and debug their source code line by line. Developers, according to Google, can tell Bard “this code didn’t work, please fix it,” and it will help debug. Google’s generative AI can also translate code from one language to another and explain code snippets, which is a helpful feature for programming newbies.

A word of caution though; Bard, according to Bailey, is still an early experiment and “may sometimes provide inaccurate, misleading or false information while presenting it confidently.”

“Despite these challenges, we believe Bard’s new capabilities can help you by offering new ways to write code, create test cases, or update APIs. If Bard quotes at length from an existing open source project, it will cite the source,” Bailey wrote in the blog post.

Google has a real battle facing it, and that is why the company is working hard to fight off serious competition from Microsoft. By bringing generative AI to Search, Google will be hoping that its new project Magi is up to speed.

As per the New York Times, the search engine giant is working on a new project it calls project “Magi.” According to the report, Google is “upgrading the existing [search engine] with A.I. features” as part of project Magi. The new feature according to the report, will offer a “far more personalized experience than the company’s current service.”

