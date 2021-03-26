Google is Testing Memory Feature for Its Assistant

It’s a new feature for its Assistant on Android.

Google is said to be working on new functionality for its Assistant. This new feature called Memory is like a mix of a notes app, a to-do list, a Pinterest-style board, and Pocket.

All of these tasks are rolled into a comprehensive digital locker that’s integrated into the Google Assistant app.

9to5Google found it and it’s said that it’s testing it for Google employees.

What Google Memory Can Do?

Google Memory can have different content, like contacts, notes, photos, articles, images, playlists, products, and websites, and several others.

According to 9to5Google, it’s described as Memory because it’ll be easier to save and find everything that you need in one place.

With this feature, you can save your screen content using it. To make it easier for you to find the content, Memory will save the source.

In addition to reminders, you can also save your notes, objects, and pictures.

This feature will also have functions that will enable you to search and organize your content easily.

You can save things by adding a home screen shortcut or use a verbal command. The content in Memory will be arranged chronologically. You can see Old Memories and Today’s Memories.

Based on the content you stored to this feature, the Assistant will also recommend relevant actions, like tracking your shipment, checking flights, and many others.

You can also organize your Memories by sorting them into Important and Read Later.

As mentioned earlier, this feature is still in dogfood testing mode. It means that Google employees are using and testing it.

When it will be available, the report didn’t specify. Google may not even launch it to the public.

Google said that it’s experimenting with new ways to improve its user experience. Regarding the details about Memory, Google can’t share further information at this time.

The company has been adding new features to Assistant to improve user experience. Last year, it introduced a range of updates to its Snapshot feature, which is a visual overview of your day.

Memory looks like it’s a freeform voice reminder app that has advanced search functionality to help you stay organized.

Some users aren’t too happy with this feature. They said that when the company wraps everything into one product, it doesn’t always end well.

Other users, however, are excited to see it coming and be launched to the public. Currently, users can use the “Hey Google, remember…” command. It’s a handy feature. But it still difficult to remember what they have saved.

Is It the Same as Keep?

It may look like this feature does what Keep is supposed to do. But Keep is quite different.

Keep is a manual note creation app. But Memory aggregates everything across Google. It may have some overlapping features. However, this new feature may make organization easier and better.

It’s too early to say that Memory will be a success or it’ll be just another app that will see its demise after a year or two.

Users will just have to wait until Google decides to launch it to the public.