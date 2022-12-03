Google announces the latest Android and Wear OS features

Share the joy

The holiday season has arrived. And Google is celebrating it with the latest feature drop for Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches. These features will roll out to users in the upcoming weeks in time for the festive season.

Cast to watch on Google TV

The Google TV app will now allow you to cast content directly to your TV with a single tap. You’ll be able to browse for content on your phone while watching on the TV. And you can use your phone as a remote control.

New reading mode on Android

Android’s new Reading mode brings accessibility features for a better reading experience. You can customize the display font type, size, color, text-to-speech, and playback speed.

New YouTube Home screen Search widget

Easily access content from YouTube on your home screen with a quick tap. The new YouTube Home screen widget lets you access your subscription feed, favorite videos and Shorts right from your home screen.

Digital Car Key sharing

Compatible digital car keys can now be shared to other Google Pixel phones or iPhones via your phone’s digital wallet app.

New festive photo designs in Google Photos

Google Photos is getting new festive photo design options created by Yao Cheng Design. Users can pick their own photos and then have them arranged in one of several new design options.

New emoji sticker options

You can now combine more emojis into stickers via Gboard.

New Wear OS features

Wear OS Tiles are easy to navigate shortcuts to apps like contacts, Google Maps, Weather. Google Keep has been updated with an improved look that’s better look suited to smartwatch screens. Adidas Running now supports Google Assistant voice commands.

Use these new features to help better express all the memories, magic and connections that come with the holiday season.

Click here to learn more about these features.

