Google Android App Lets You Delete the Last 15 Minutes of Search History

It’s been available on iOS since last Summer, though.

Delete the Last 15 Minutes of Google Search History

If there’s a way to wipe away the last 15 minutes of your Google search history in one click of a button, would you use it? Well, this feature has been on iOS since last Summer.

Android users will now get the chance of deleting their recent search history with just one tap. Google confirmed that it just rolled out the feature to delete the last 15 minutes of a user’s search history to the Android app.

Some Android users have reported the feature to be accessible to them.

To use this tool, you simply have to open the app on an Android device. Once open, tap your profile. You’ll find a pop-up menu and see various options and one of them is “Delete last 15 minutes.” It’s under “search history.

Tap that option and the app will automatically wipe out the last 15 minutes of search history from the app.

There are, of course, other options to delete history automatically.

You can delete search history from 3 months, 18 months, or even 36 months ago. Indeed, you can just go through your history and remove the items individually.

Although it’s a good idea, none of the options are convenient if you simply wish to remove quickly the items from one search session.

But the 15-minute delete option will make it more convenient, thus, making it a perfect tool to achieve such a goal.

Clearing out cache and search history is always a good idea. Your privacy is more secure.

When you perform the clean-up, the app may perform better. But you should not only consider deleting search history from the Google Android app. It’s also a good idea to delete your browsing history from your browser.

You should also delete cookies. They can post a security threat. Keep in mind that hackers can use them to access your account without a password. Furthermore, cookies can be corrupted.

Thus, you may get error messages when visiting some sites. Furthermore, they can fill up space of your hard drive. Remember that every time you visit a site, your device will save the pages. But a build-up of cookies on your drive can cause a system slowdown.

Storage Solution on Android

Meanwhile, if you’re struggling with insufficient storage on your Android device, this may end soon.

Indeed, you can go for flagship phones with larger storage capacity. However, these phones are costlier. To store your videos and photos, you can opt for cloud services.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to install apps on the cloud. Thus, if you wish to install a new app, you have to free some storage on your phone. Thankfully, Google will soon introduce App Archiving. It’s a tool that may solve the issue of insufficient storage space.

For now, this feature is only available for developers. But it will be available for customers later this year.

