Google Ads Insights updated with new trend prediction tools

Google has added new elements to its Google Ads Insights. It will use machine learning and past data to predict consumer trends.

The updated trend predictions are in beta. But they are available on the Google Ads Insights page. And you can use them to plan your strategy, based on accuracy.

The online search giant is testing demand forecasts. It will provide estimate search interest for your products for the next six months. As mentioned earlier, it combines machine learning with historical seasonal search trends.

“Let’s say you’re a beauty retailer. You might see a prediction that search interest in “perfumes & fragrances” will start to trend in the middle of November with an increase of 27%. Interest then peaks to 93% on Black Friday and tapers off in the following weeks. To help you understand this forecast, you’ll see trendlines for predicted search interest, actual search interest, and your clicks (the amount of traffic you’ve already received from this trend),” explains Google.

Google is also testing a new insight element that focuses on consumer interest. It will gather the top search query themes that drive the highest performance in your campaigns.

For instance, the consumer interest insight report above shows how many people search for a specific theme, the overall growth of each element, and offers performance recommendations for your account.

Finally, Google is also testing audience insights. It provide more info about your customers’ interests, including creatives they respond to.

It may have data to help optimize your Google campaigns. And it has more specific info on what works and what does not work in your Google Ads.

It will surely take time to test and get the right mix. Google does note that these elements are in beta. They still have to find the best way forward on each one. And they may end up as powerful tools for ad targeting and understanding the audience.

Google says these elements will launch in Google Ads in the upcoming weeks. You can check out the Google Ads Insights page to view your business’s latest trends.

