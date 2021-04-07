Google Ads adds video experiments to test marketing approaches

Times have changed. We have shifted focus to marketing video content. So, The search giant has added video experiments in Google Ads. With it, brands can do trial and error on different approaches. And they can polish their video marketing strategies.

“Knowing the outsized impact of creative on driving sales, we’re launching video experiments globally in Google Ads over the next several weeks. These experiments are easy to set up and quick to deliver results you can act on. So whether you’re looking to understand the impact of different video ads on Brand Lift, conversions or CPAs, you too can make more informed decisions that improve your results on YouTube,” says Google.

The Video Experiments option will appear in the Drafts & Experiments tab of your Google Ads dashboard.

You can create new video experiments to try out which video ads are more effective on YouTube.

“With a video experiment, you can test different video ads with the same audience, and then use the results of the experiment to determine which ad resonates more with your audience,” adds Google.

The results will appear in your Google Ads dashboard.

The test outcomes will help brands optimize their ad spend and generate better results.

“In global studies we ran in 2019 and 2020, advertisers who successfully used video experiments to optimize for lower funnel performance on YouTube saw a 30% lower median cost-per-acquisition from the better performing creative. And those who used video experiments to optimize for upper funnel impact saw a 60% higher ad recall from the better performing creative,” explains Google.

Experiments

Google has given three examples of potential experiments:

Supersize text. Does making text elements (including logos) bigger drive more brand awareness? Tighten framing. Does zooming in on important subjects, whether they’re people or products, drive higher consideration? Make it easy to buy. Does placing the call to action at the beginning of the video drive more conversions than placing it at the end?

The key is to limit variables for a good grasp of the effect of each change. If you run an experiment, try to change one thing at a time.

The new video ad experiments will roll out to Google Ads manager briefly. While waiting, you can read about setting up video ad experiments here.