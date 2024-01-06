Google adds support for dual SIM RCS in Messages

Share the joy

Google is reportedly adding multi-sim support in Messages, according to 9to5google. This was not the case before, where users were only restricted to the use of one SIM for their RCS chats.

According to the report, those with dual SIM phones are starting to see multiple numbers appear in Settings > RCS chats. You will notice checkboxes next to each number instead of the generic SIM card icon that was the case before now.

The dual SIM RCS support is now beginning to show up for some users, which all but confirms that the feature is officially rolling out.

We have yet to see any official confirmation of the new feature on any of Google’s official blogs, but this could change in the next couple of days.

Google Messages’ end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature in group chats was rolled out to users a year ago. Google announced at the CES/Las Vegas push that it has completed the rollout of “group chat end-to-end encryption for users in Open Beta.”

In fairness to Google, its E2EE rollout in group chats in Messages has been more transparent when compared to its competitors. At least we have seen more user participation in the entire process since the company first gave a hint of the E2EE feature.

Google has spent much of the last few years building and improving its Messages app. The truth is, there remains a lot to be done, but much has changed in the last couple of weeks. The feature was first announced by Google, sometimes in May 2022, and is now rolling out to users.

This can be described as some good news if Google really wants to ever compete with Apple’s iMessage and other notable chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal in terms of offering chat services.

Messages’ E2E works the same way the RCS does in terms of one-on-one chats. It appears automatically in supported threads once it becomes active on your device. It appears as a lock icon on the send icon, alerting you to the change.

So, be on the lookout for the E2E feature on Messages when in active conversation with another user or multiparticipant.

