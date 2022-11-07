Google adds new way to track your packages in Gmail

Share the joy

Google has added a new way to track your packages in Gmail. This is coming as we approach the holiday seasons; and you already know, millions of packages exchange hands during this period.

Customers often face an anxious wait when they send packages—these packages sometimes take longer than necessary to get to their destination. The same goes to customers expecting their packages—it is sometimes stressful trying to track these packages.

In the coming weeks, Google will be showing a simple, but helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your Gmail inbox. For all those orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will “prominently” display your current delivery status in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of your emails.

Package tracking, according to Google, will be accessible across most major shipping carriers in the US, and will also provide important information including estimated arrival date and status such as “Label created,” “Arriving tomorrow” or “Delivered today.

You can opt-in to receive package tracking updates in your Gmail inbox or Gmail settings. Gmail will then automatically look up your order statuses using your tracking numbers and surface them in your inbox. You will also be able to opt-out of this feature at any time through your Gmail settings.

Google also announced a new feature that will update you when there is a delay in the delivery of your package. The label, which will be launched in the coming months is called “delay label.” The label will show at the top of your inbox, and will ensure you do not miss your package.

“There’s a lot to keep track of during the holidays. But with these new features, and even more to come in Gmail, we hope to cross at least one of those to-do’s off your list — so you can spend less time waiting by the door and more time celebrating with your loved ones.”

In 2019, Google announced packaging tracking in Search. The feature was borne out of the need to simplify shipment tracking, and help to ease the pressure on customers.

“People frequently come to Google Search looking to find information on the status of their packages. To make it easier to find, we have created a new package tracking feature that enables shipping companies to show people the status of their packages right on Search.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

