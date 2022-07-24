Google adds anonymous polls and Q&A to Meet

Share the joy

Google Meet has added a new way for participants to participate in anonymous polls and ask questions on the space. The new Meet features address a couple of issues, including helping to getting live feedback from participants.

Right there in a meeting, you can get an almost-instant feedback from users—this solves the problem of having to chase them about after the meeting. Interestingly, the forms can be filled and returned anonymously, which also encourages more people to take part.

Anonymous questions are turned on by default for meetings. Hosts can disable the setting on a per-meeting basis. Every participants, however, is notified of new questions and can submit new ones.

Per Android Police, anonymous polls need to be enabled manually for every call, while polls are only available for the period of the call and are autodeleted immediately after. Google Meet has an option to show every participant the poll results during the call, conclusive reports are generated and sent via email to the moderators only after the end of the call.

The Q&A and polls features will be available to every Google customer, except those on Workspace Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Frontline, and legacy G Suite Basic plans.

In related news, Google Meet is rolling out the ability to livestream meetings on YouTube. The new functionality enables Google Workplace admins to opt in to public streaming for the business accounts they manage.

The Meet’s new feature is available to most paid Workplace accounts including, Enterprise tiers, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning upgrade, and Workplace individual subscribers, and of course, Google One Premium plan members in select countries. The ability to livestream meetings on YouTube is, however, not available to most starter, basic, legacy, or essentials packages.

To livestream a Google Meet session on YouTube, you will have to make a request in advance to get your YouTube channel approved. The approval process can take up to 24 hours. For help and other important information on how to get going, you can visit the Google Support page.

In April Google integrated the trio of Docs, Slides, and Sheets into Google Meet. The company announced the integration on Tuesday in a move that will make Meet more accessible to users. The integration will help users navigate hybrid work better.

Users will be able to join Google Meet video call from Docs, Slides, and Sheets as the new update rolls out for Workspace web clients. Starting from Tuesday, users will start noticing a prominent Google Meet button beside the top right corner of their document. A click on the button will reveal their upcoming meetings.

