Google accused of protecting illegal online loan apps in Nigeria

Image Credit: Innatemarketer

Google has come under serious fire for the role it is playing in protecting loan sharks in Nigeria. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission [FCCPC] in a public statement berated Google for failing to cooperate with it in terms of tracing the owners of such apps. The FCCPS Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, alleged that all efforts aimed at getting Google to provide it with the business addresses of the online lenders have proved abortive.

According to Irukera, efforts to ensure Google pulls non-compliant lenders from its Play Store have been unsuccessful. The FCCPC top gun said despite evidence of user data violation by the apps have been established, Google failed to cooperate to remove the offending apps.

“We are trying to close some apps down from Google and there is some resistance. I got a letter yesterday from someone who is a senior legal officer, Africa & Middle East at Google, and in that letter, there is absolutely no way to contact Google,” Irukera said

The FCCPC chief had nothing but strong words for Google; describing its attitude as “the height of reckless irresponsibility.”

“I found that extremely reprehensible and shameful that a company the size and magnitude of Google is hardly where it can be found, that a regulator is struggling to find Google and for Google to be able to enforce the order of a regulator in a country where Google is existing and doing business is the height of reckless irresponsibility on the part of a company with a brand and name like Google,” he said.

Continuing, Irukera said there will be consequences, and said Google will be held to account.

“If we can hold them responsible and they become liable for that kind of conduct, then we can cascade down and we can talk to Instagram that if anyone is going to sell stuff on your platform, there must be certain information that must be available.

“You cannot provide those platforms, make your money and look the other way while people who come on the platforms exploit people and people are stuck.”

The activities of online lenders also known in Nigeria as loan sharks, have been a source of concern for the government. Most of the apps have no verifiable business addresses, which makes tracing them difficult.

The loan apps use all kinds of illegal and cruel means to get their money back from borrowers who sometimes barely go through the terms and conditions of these apps before taking the loans.

The conditions at which these loans are given are difficult—customers pay as high as 50 percent interest, and in most cases given just seven days to make repayment.

What happens when you do not pay? Customers who fail to pay back within the period and default by at least two days are exposed to ridicule and shame. The apps find access to their contacts through their phones, send damaging messages to them and in some cases publish their pictures online.

Google is yet to issue an official response as at the time of posting this. We will surely keep you posted on this in the coming days.

