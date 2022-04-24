Good News: CD Projekt Considering Menstrual Leave

Share the joy

It follows GOG’s example.

Paid Menstrual Leave for Employees

Period pain can affect the productivity of women experiencing it. And CD Projekt recognized it.

Recently, GOG announced that it has started offering menstrual leave to its female employees. In that case, employees who experience period pains can take the time off to recover. The studio is one of the first companies in the industry to offer this benefit.

Axios spotted the announcement on LinkedIn on April Fool’s Day. A spokesperson of the studio stated that the menstrual leave will amount to an extra day for employees who want to take advantage of it. The company also stated that the staff members can take more time off whenever they experience period pains.

Employees can either choose to file a leave for full days or just a few hours leave.

“Menstrual Leave fosters inclusiveness by accepting that there are biological differences in the workplace. By giving additional days off for those experiencing menstrual period pain, we acknowledge these symptoms are real.” GOG

The company emphasized that the staff can file a leave whenever period pains occur. The employee will be fully paid.

After GOG’s announcement, people are wondering whether this initiative will extend to the parent company CD Projekt. And yes, this initiative may extend to the whole company.

If it goes well, the progressive policy might become standardized in this famous game company. As it leads by example, others may follow.

Menstrual Leave – Not Typical

Menstrual leave is not a typical benefit. It’s actually unheard of in video game companies and other companies. The only countries that offer national menstrual leave are Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, and Zambia.

For months now, conversation about menstrual leave has been brewing. Some are raising concerns about this policy. Others consider it to be controversial.

Some employees fear that if they take such leave, they are considered less capable.

Women are always trying to prove their capacities as employees in the gaming and tech industry. Those who are dealing with period pain know how it’s difficult to complete their work while they are dealing with excruciating pain.

Although companies support their employee’s health, they sometimes neglect some women who are experiencing pain during their monthly period. This initiative is indeed a huge step towards a more work-life balance for workers.

CD Projekt is huge in the gaming industry. By setting a great precedent, other companies may follow.

Some women don’t like getting out of bed when their period starts. Period pain is real. With menstrual leave, women can remove the pressure to perform.

Unfortunately, menstruation is still taboo. But when people start to talk about it openly, it may become normalized.

Companies may still be wondering whether it’s necessary. They wonder how they can guarantee that their female employees will take their leave. It’s vital to develop a straightforward process.

Period pain is not an illness but it does affect the sufferer’s performance. Menstrual pain affects not just the person’s physical condition but also her mental health on those days.

