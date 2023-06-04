Gmail’s New “Top Results” Category — A Highly Requested Feature

Share the joy

Gmail’s New Machine Learning Models

Gmail is simple. Even if you can use third-party clients for your Mac or iPhone, you would still want to use the native app. You would continue to do so considering that the company is using machine learning models to search your inbox for the most relevant emails while you are looking for them on the go.

According to Google, you will now see “top results” on your mobile Gmail app each time you do a search. These results are more relevant so you can easily find what you are looking for.

“When searching in Gmail, machine learning models will use the search term, most recent emails and other relevant factors to show you the results that best match your search query. These results will now appear at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by all results sorted by recency.”

Google said that this is a highly requested feature. It simply means that people do not scour their email inboxes for minutes just to find the email they are looking for. Instead, they want a client that cuts through their emails faster and more efficiently.

The Gmail app is not that bad. However, if the latest top results curated by AI can save you a few seconds of looking into the document sent by a client, then pretty sure you are going to love Gmail even more.

This improvement is now available to some users of Android and iOS. The company promised to roll it out to everyone in the next couple of weeks.

What Counts as the Best Match?

Google will look into the search term and other relevant factors to determine which emails count as the best match for your query. This new feature is the latest in a line of changes for Gmail.

In May, Google announced its inactive account policy. If you have not used your account in two years, the company will delete it.

Google also completed the rollout of its Gmail interface which features a redesign. The new design emphasizes productivity tools.

The changes align with the company’s cost-cutting measures. The company wants to be 20% more productive. Executives talk about their plans to allot more resources to AI and search.

As mentioned, Gmail can do cool things already. For instance, you can check emails according to the type of attachments. You can also sift through your inbox by date or labels. However, this kind of filtering is still cumbersome. This is especially true if you have various emails that have similar keywords.

Gmail has robust spam filtering algorithms that effectively detect and block unwanted or malicious emails. It also provides security features like two-factor authentication, phishing detection, and encryption, ensuring the safety and privacy of user information.

It is deeply integrated with other Google services, such as Google Drive, Google Calendar, and Google Contacts. This integration allows you to easily access and manage their files, schedule events, and maintain contact information within the same app.

The new feature is indeed a welcome addition to the app. Soon, Bard will start to creep into the app and ruin or enhance the Gmail experience.

