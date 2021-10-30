Gmail’s big Compose button is back on the desktop

Share the joy













Image Credit: Android Police

Google has brought back its huge Compose button on the desktop. This is coming after users complained about its initial removal. For months, we were without the button, which did not give us the kind of feel we wanted.

Google minimized the size of the Compose button on the web earlier this year. This did not go down well with most users, who called for it to be restored. Apparently, Google listened to their pleas.

Starting from next week, Google is reverting to the big Compose button for users on the web. google says users found the older Compose button more “intuitive” than its pencil-lade replacement. The reason is an obvious one—a big bold Compose button sticks out amid loads of emails to be read.

The rollout is expected to be available to Workspace and personal users from November 3rd. the truth is that this may take another 15 days before it gets to everyone out there.

In June, Gmail for web welcomed some amazing changes—with Google turning it into a communication hub. Video calls, chat, and Google Docs functionalities are now in one place.

What that means is that Google Wokspace is now available to everyone. The Gmail navigation has now been streamlined. Currently, what we have on the email service are Chat, Rooms, Mail, and Meet—and these are revealed when you expand the navigation drawer.

The new navigation rail is like what we have in Photos—with round buttons for Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. Once you tap into a view, a new drawer appears to the right of with familiar navigation.

You can change your status in the top right corner as soon as the new interface is enabled. Once you click, you will be presented with options to switch from “automatic” to “do not disturb” and “set as away.”

About this time in 2020, the Gmail mobile app welcomed a new tab that will allow you to host and join a meeting. Recall that a similar feature that allows you to host and join a meeting on the web version of the email service was launched a couple of weeks before the mobile version.

The Google Meet button within the Gmail mobile app allows you to host and schedule a meeting. The new Meet tab will allow you to see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap.

