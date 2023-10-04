Gmail to Provide More Tools to Fight Spam

Share the joy

Gmail in Fighting Spam

Gmail already employs a variety of tools to combat spam and protect users from unwanted or malicious emails. It uses machine learning algorithms to analyze and classify incoming emails. These algorithms can detect patterns and characteristics commonly associated with spam, including phishing attempts, and can filter them out.

To further bolster email security, Google will launch new security features. The goal is to make your inbox less spammy.

“So today, we’re introducing new requirements for bulk senders — those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day — to keep your inbox even safer and more spam-free.” — Google

If you send over 5,000 messages to other users of Gmail in one day, you need to validate your identity. You are also obliged to include a one-click unsubscribe button in every email that you send.

Furthermore, you are required to process the unsubscribe requests in 48 hours. And if your email is frequently marked as spam, Gmail will not deliver your email. It will also not send your emails if you have exceeded the company’s spam rate threshold.

Google believes that these rules will help stop attackers from installing malware by encouraging users to visit fraudulent websites.

With these stringent rules, though, some legitimate mass marketers would be blocked from clogging their recipients’ inboxes.

But the goal is to avert unwanted spam, thereby, decluttering Gmail inboxes.

Authenticating Emails

One of the methods that the company uses is DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail). This method uses digital signatures to verify that an email message was not altered during transit and that it genuinely came from the claimed sender. The sender’s email server signs the outgoing email with a private key, and the recipient’s server can use the senders’ public key (published in the DNS record) to verify the signature’s authenticity.

It also uses DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance). It builds upon SPF and DKIM to provide a policy framework for email authentication. Domain owners can publish a DMARC record specifying how receivers “should handle emails that fail SPF and DKIM checks.” They can choose to quarantine, reject, or deliver such emails with a warning. Google and many email providers utilize TLS (Transport Layer Security) encryption to secure the transmission of emails between mail servers. This helps protect the confidentiality and integrity of the email content during transit.

The company also employs various AI-enhanced spam-filtering techniques to help identify and block spam emails more effectively.

For instance, Google’s AI can analyze the context of an email, including the sender’s history, email content, and any attachments. This contextual analysis helps it distinguish between legitimate emails and phishing attempts.

Google and many other tech companies are using machine learning techniques to fight spam. Unfortunately, spammers can easily find new techniques to get past those filters.

The company admitted that this move is only a tune-up. It means that it is not a one-time exercise. Users must also collaborate and remain vigilant. It is important to remember that about half of all emails sent last year were spam.

