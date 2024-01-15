Gmail launches the Unsubscribe button on Android

Share the joy

Google is making it even easier to unsubscribe from unwanted emails and newsletters. The tech behemoth has added an unsubscribe button to Gmail on Android.

Prior to this rollout, users could unsubscribe from unwanted emails through a drop-down menu. While that method worked just fine, an even better way of doing it through an unsubscribe button has now gained a prominent place in the app.

The new unsubscribe button is positioned at the top of emails in Gmail for Android. As soon as you tap the button, it either asks you for confirmation in a popup dialog or it redirects you to the newsletter’s unsubscribe website.

The new unsubscribe button is not available to everyone, but Android Police reports that the feature is already visible on the Pixel 8 Pro.

In other news, Google previously revealed that it will soon add a blue checkmark next to certain sender names on Gmail in order to confirm their legitimacy.

The blue checkmark will appear next to the names of businesses that have adopted Gmail’s Brand Indicators for Message Identification [BIMI] feature.

In order for a brand logo to appear as an avatar in emails, the BIMI feature reportedly requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo.

A checkmark icon will show up next to the name the next time you want to send an email to a BIMI-enabled user. This will enable users to recognize genuine emails from brands, claims Google.

Simply hover your cursor over the blue checkmark next to a sender’s name to see if they have confirmed that they are the owner of the domain and logo in their profile image.

Google previously declared that its AI features would be included in a number of its products, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Meet Chat, and Slides. Expect new ways for AI to brainstorm, summarize, and generate text in Google Docs; the ability to create complete emails in Gmail from a user’s brief bullet points; and the ability to create AI imagery, audio, and video for presentations in Slides.

The announcement is clearly aimed at catching up to Microsoft and other market rivals, and Google’s intentions are very clear. Nobody knows how far it can go, but it is clear that the company is rushing to accomplish its objective of catching up to its competitors.

