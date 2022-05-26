Global Big Data as a Service to reach 100 billion USD by 2027, says research

Share the joy

The global big data as a service, BDaaS, market reached 30.63 billion USD last year.

Credit – https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/20140306073407-64875646-big-data-the-5-vs-everyone-must-know

Research and Markets estimates the market to reach 103.31 billion USD by 2027. This is equal to an average growth rate of 22.14% from 2022 to 2027.

The uncertainties brought by COVID-19 is factored in, including direct and indirect influence on different end use industries. These insights are part in the report as a major market contributor.



Big data as a service, BDaaS, is a cloud-based service. It means the delivery of tools or information per statistical analysis to help organizations grasp and use the insights generated and improve their efficiency.

BDaaS can be a software operated by a team of data scientists. It relies on cloud storage or the internet to provide nonstop access to data. It drops the efforts needed to process data through a platform or an analytics program manually. The predictive analysis helps the organizations to gain a competitive edge and gain operational efficiency.



The banking, financial services, and insurance industry, BFSI, is a key factor that drives the market growth. The rapid growth of internet penetration, along with the development of Internet of Things, IoT, across industry sectors, is also driving the market growth.

A big volume of unstructured data comes from many sectors. The process uses big data to create space for effective use of organizational resources.

The implementation of BDaaS has allowed organizations to make data-driven decisions effectively. It helps forecast event outcomes. It helps organizations reduce their upfront data storage, management and infrastructure costs.

Extreme precision, along with insightful analytical results, is the key feature that favors the adoption of big data services. The growing adoption of cloud computing, coupled with the growing focus on R&D activities to launch services with more better security features is projected to impact industry growth in the next few years.

The report has analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, include Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard, SAP SE, Accenture, IBM, SAS Institute, Dell EMC, Teradata, Alteryx Ltd, Opera Solutions, Wipro, Information Builders and MicroStrategy Inc., and more.

Check out the full report here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

