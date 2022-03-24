GIF Creator Dies at 74

Share the joy

It’s pronounced “Jif.”

Creator of GIF Died

Stephen Wilhite, the creator of GIF, died this month. His wife Kathaleen confirmed that his death was due to COVID. He was 74.

GIF or Graphics Interchange Format is now commonly used for messages, reactions, and jokes. When Stephen created it, he was still employed at CompuServe in the 1980s. When he retired in the early 2000s, he spent most of his time camping, traveling, and building model trains.

Today, GIFs now are being used as animated internet memes. CompuServe introduced them as a way to distribute high-quality graphics in color. At that time, the Internet speeds were slower than what they are today.

His wife said that Stephen invented GIF by himself. He did it at his home. After he perfected it, he brought it to work. According to his wife, Stephen would create something and figure out everything in his head before going to program it on his computer.

GIFs became an Internet phenomenon. The first GIF was a photo of a plane and it was released a long time ago, before Facebook.

GIF would have been dead in 1998 if Netscape didn’t add an animation loop to its browser.

In 1998, AOL bought CompuServe. Unfortunately, it only allowed the GIF patents to expire. As a result, its format is open to the public domain.

Olia Lialina seized that opportunity and started experimenting with it in 1997. Back then, she said, she wasn’t really a fan of an animated GIF. But there wasn’t much else at that time. It was the only way to have a moving image integrated into the browser.

How GIF is Pronounced?

People have been debating how GIF is pronounced. In 2013, he told the New York Times that GIF is pronounced as “Jif.” He said that it should be pronounced with a soft G.

He restated it when he accepted a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award for investing GIF. To give his acceptance speech, he used GIFs.

Sadly, he only received such honor after 25 years of creating GIFs. According to his wife, Stephen created a lot of things but GIF was the thing he was most proud of.

When reading his obituary, his friends said that GIF wasn’t the only creation of Stephen. During his time at CompuServe, he made other vital contributions. He was a hard worker with a major influence on the success of the company.

What was Stephen’s favorite GIF?

During his Time interview, he said that one of his favorites was the dancing baby meme. It went viral before memes were widely used terms.

It was introduced in 1996. At that time, baggy pants, and flannel were popular. The original dancing baby was rendered in 3D. It was produced by Character Studio, which also released the file to the public. The animation appeared on TV ads and tech editorials. It was also shown on Ally McBeal on numerous episodes. The dancing baby appeared as a recurring hallucination that suggested the main character’s ticking biological clock.

