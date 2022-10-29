General Motors suspends paid ads on Twitter

Share the joy

Elon Musk’s Twitter will not be getting ad support from General Motors for the coming days. Per TechCrunch, General Motors has temporarily paused paid ads on Twitter.

This was first reported by CNBS, and has now been confirmed by TechCrunch.

“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership,” the company said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”

How long this would last is anyone’s guess, but what we do know for now is that we may not be seeing any paid ads from GM soon.

Twitter has been in the news for so many reasons in the last 24 hours. Elon Musk took possession of the company after completing his $44 billion acquisition, top senior executives fired, and then news that Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Talking about the delisting, this is not unexpected considering that the microblogging company is now privately owned.

Twitter is no longer under any obligation to make quarterly disclosures like its monthly active users or its earnings, but Musk may be compelled to do so because of the financial institutions that have learnt him money.

“The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a),” reads the new filing.

With the delisting, Twitter is no longer under any obligation to make quarterly disclosures like its monthly active users or its earnings, but Musk may be compelled to do so because of the financial institutions that have learnt him money.

A new board is also likely to be formed following recent developments and the exit of some high-ranking officials of Twitter. The task of picking a new board is now expected to be carried out by Musk.

Musk had denied several reports of plans to cut down on the company’s workforce—75 percent actually. Per Bloomberg, the billionaire denied such reports.

While addressing employees at the Twitter San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, Musk denied the previous report. Despite assurances, Twitter employees are still anxious about the previous reports.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

