Gen Z’s Flip Phone Obsession

Flip Phone Has Become Popular Again

Gen Z appreciates vintage stuff. They love 90s denim, 80s mullets, and vinyl records. Their latest fascination is a flip phone.

You may find it difficult to believe that teenagers are loving the chunky and archaic flip phone, according to CNN. However, this kind of phone is affordable. You can buy it for as little as $20 compared to iPhones, which are over $900. Then, there’s the fact that the battery lasts longer.

Even though there are no apps or cameras, Gen Z still considers this vintage phone charming.

Disconnect

One of the main reasons this phone has become a trend now is because Gen Z can disconnect and be more present. The old-school device lets them live in the moment without fear of missing out.

It’s important to note that this is not the same as the foldable phone. The foldable phone can have apps. Flip phones, on the other hand, are way simpler and easier to use.

They have fewer features and options. They are truly appealing if you don’t want a lot of advanced functionality.

They are also more durable than smartphones. They have fewer moving parts and they are less likely to break. If you drop them, you won’t be crying over them. After all, you only paid less than $20.

Plus, the battery life is superb. It has longer battery life than an iPhone or any smartphone. That’s because it has fewer features and it has less demanding hardware.

When you have a flip phone, you won’t be starting at its screen for hours, unless you’re playing a snake game. Because you’re not encouraged to look at your screen for updates, you can scale down your screen time.

However, just because Gen Z is obsessed with flip phones, it doesn’t mean that they are ditching their smartphones. For them, smartphones and flip phones can co-exist. In that case, one can’t replace the other.

With a flip phone, there’s less access to the Internet, social media, and other distractions that you can find on smartphones. However, if you wish to have a video chat with your loved ones who are living in another country, a flip phone may not be the most ideal device.

It is not likely that flip phones will replace smartphones. Smartphones have various features that flip phones do not. They make your lives a lot easier especially when you need to send an email to someone.

Flip phones are simpler and more basic. They can be used as a secondary phone. (I’m using mine as a backup phone.)

Although flip phones have some advantages over smartphones, they can’t fully replace smartphones, which have become a vital part of our daily lives.

However, if you prefer a simpler device, a flip phone will do. If you only want to use it for calling or texting, this phone will suffice.

Even though this has become a trend, experts don’t think that Apple will find it a threat. After all, the company’s market share is over half of the entire smartphone market.

