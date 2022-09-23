Gen Z consumers prefer brands with interactive live video experiences, says study

Share the joy

Real-time engagement platform Agora has announced the results of a commissioned study showing how Gen Z consumers engage with brands that use interactive live video in their platforms or via third-party apps, such as TikTok, Twitch and Instagram.

The study is released ahead of the world’s largest conference exploring real-time engagement (RTE) technologies RTE2022. It is set to happen from October 10 to October 12, 2022.

Interactive live video are content that includes live-streaming video where the audience can react with chat or emojis. Streamers can also interact with their audiences in real-time.

Video solutions like these are implemented across different fronts of entertainment and business. It opens new doors for brands, entertainers, companies, developers, and creators to engage with audiences, customers, and fans.

Agora surveyed more than 1,500 Gen Z consumers for the study to get their thoughts on live interactive video.

One of the key results show that more than half of respondents would engage more with brands that use interactive live videos.

More than half of respondents (51%) agreed they would likely engage with a company or brand that uses interactive live videos and experiences to connect with audiences. Thirty-five percent were neutral and 14% disagreed.

On watching live televised events – such as sports, concerts, or award shows – 53% of Gen Z preferred watching with interactive video features. It allows them to engage with friends and other viewers with similar interests during the event. Thirteen percent disagreed and 34% were neutral.

Bad internet connection (56%) and video quality (54%) are the most recognized challenges Gen Z sees when using mobile app-based live video experiences. Forty percent see glitches, bugs and crashing as a challenge, as well as phone hardware (36%) and data usage costs (30%).

“Gen Z consumers want brands to embrace the technology they use everyday – including interactive live video and streaming,” said Tony Zhao, co-founder and CEO of Agora.

“Whether they use interactive live video through their own brand-centric platforms or through third-party mobile apps, there is a huge opportunity to connect with Gen Z on their terms using this technology.”

