Gboard Grammar Correction is Now Available to Other Pixel Phones

It was once an exclusive feature of the Pixel 6 series.

Gboard Grammar Correction Feature

The Pixel 6 Series has a few exclusive software features, even though it offers the same software experience as other Pixel phones. One of these exclusive features is the grammar correction in Gboard.

It’s a useful function because it makes messages more like actual sentences.

Now, this feature is now being introduced to other Pixel phones.

Google announced this feature in October. According to a blog post:

“We are launching a grammar correction feature that is directly built into Gboard on Pixel 6 that works entirely on-device to preserve privacy, detecting and suggesting corrections for grammatical errors while the user is typing. Building such functionality required addressing a few key obstacles: memory size limitations, latency requirements, and handling partial sentences. Currently, the feature is capable of correcting English sentences (we plan to expand to more languages in the near future) and available on almost any app with Gboard.”

Before Google introduced this feature to other Pixel phones, users could enable the feature by modifying the build.prop file, which requires rooting. Thankfully, Google is now making it available to older Pixel phones, too.

Some users found this feature to be working on their Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and 3a phones.

However, if you don’t like Google correcting your sentences or messages, you can turn it off by going to Gboard’s settings. Then, toggle the Corrections section.

As mentioned, the feature is only available in English. However, it will soon support more languages.

How Does Gboard Grammar Check Compare to Grammarly?

Both tools are useful in checking your grammar. Grammarly is a top-rated tool. To access its comprehensive features, though, you need to have a premium subscription. GBoard Grammar Check, on the other hand, is a free product.

You can download these tools on Android and iOS devices. Even though Grammarly supports Android phones, it can only run Android 5 Lollipop or newer. GBoard, however, is compatible with all Android OS versions.

Both tools support the English language. However, Grammarly includes varieties of English language, like Canadian English, American English, British English, and Australian English. Thus, if you’re using these English languages, then Grammarly is a better option.

Grammarly doesn’t have Gboard’s in-app translation feature, however. Thus, there’s no way for you to know the meaning of words in non-English languages. But if you have the Gboard app, you can just tap the Translate button, choose the language you wish to translate and you get the meaning of the strange word.

Gboard has a dedicated clipboard manager that allows you to recover copied texts on your device. It can save copied texts in the manager for 1 hour after it will be deleted automatically. You can also pin copied texts to keep them for longer periods.

However, a dedicated clipboard manager is absent from the Grammarly app. In this case, Gboard wins.

Both keyboard apps support emojis.

Between the two apps, GBoard offers more features than Grammarly. But the latter has advanced vocabulary correction and spell checker functionalities.

