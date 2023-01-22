Gas App Sale to Discord

Share the joy

Discord Buying Gas App

Gas app is a fast-growing social media app that allows users to share inspiration and encouragement. The said app is different from the major social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The reason for this is that Gas is all about positivity.

The app is designed to promote positive affirmations. Because it has become popular among young users, Discord bought it.

Building Community

Discord was founded with the mission of enabling people to build a community through genuine connections and fun experiences. According to Discord:

“Today, we’re excited to share that Discord is acquiring Gas, the popular poll-based social app that lets friends share compliments with one another. Gas is all about uplifting and empowering each other through positive affirmations. Its tremendous success shows the opportunity that exists in creating a playful yet meaningful place for young people. Gas’ founders have a proven track record of creating exciting apps and experiences, and we’re thrilled to work with their team to take things to the next level.”

Standalone App

For now, Gas will continue to be a standalone app. However, its team will join Discord to help its efforts in continuing its growth across new audiences.

Why It Has Become Popular?

Since its August launch last year, it has surpassed TikTok’s Apple App Store ranking. It has reached 1 million daily active users. The Wall Street Journal crowned it as the hottest app right now.

But it had its early issues. For instance, this fall, it was caught up in a sex trafficking fraud resulting in 3% of users deleting their accounts.

However, it didn’t stop the app to continue growing. It has amassed millions of installs.

Gas isn’t the only app that offers multiple anonymous polling features.

Snapchat, for instance, allowed users to ask questions to their friends. Their friends could answer anonymously. However, it didn’t work well for this platform because the feature was prone to abuse.

That’s why Snap banned it from the platform.

Indeed, anonymous features can pose a risk to user safety. However, Gas allows only Gas-approved complements. The compliments prevent users to create their own polls or send direct messages that could include harmful content.

Gas wants users to use it as a way for friends to tell them what they love about them.

Discord, on the other hand, is not immune to safety issues. Many individuals are using it to harass and bully others. It also enables users to share any content. But some users share inappropriate or offensive content that can be distressing for others to see.

There are also increasing harassment reports on the platform. But the company has invested heavily to fight this problem. According to Discord, it has disabled more than 40,000 accounts that violated its child safety rules.

Discord entered the social app scene more than 5 years ago. But the platform was designed for video game players. Since then, it has expanded beyond its roots. It has become a great alternative to Skype chats.

In 2021, it has released State channels to allow users to organize and host large audio events.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

