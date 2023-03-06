Garmin’s New Forerunner 265 and 965 Smartwatches — Which is the Better Option?

Share the joy

Garmin Introduced New Smartwatches — Forerunner 265 and 965

Garmin first gained popularity when it introduced GPS tracking devices. But it has evolved into a company that offers GPS-enabled wearables. The watches don’t have typical LCDS. Instead, they use memory-in-pixel (MIP) screens to make it easier to read them in direct sunshine.

With MIP, Garmin smartwatches are some of the best on the market. Compared to their competitors, smartwatches have better battery life.

Recently, the company introduced new smartwatches — Forerunner 265 and 965. They both have AMOLED screens. These new smartwatches are dedicated to runners.

The new AMOLED screen is the main feature. However, they get small improvements when it comes to software.

Garmin offers users with daily morning reports, a race widget, biometrics tracking, etc. For its construction, most of the body is made from plastic. The bezel is made from metal. The Forerunner 965 is using titanium.

But it does offer amazing training software, including Firstbeat Analytics, PacePro, Connect, and Coach.

The new watches will have advanced GPS tracking so users can get a look at their running path. Just like other smartwatches, the new watches let you download music from Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music. They also offer contactless mobile payment.

Forerunner 265 vs 265S

The Forerunner 265 is a lightweight wristwatch with GPS-enabled. The larger one measures 46mm while the other is quite thinner at 42mm.

The 265S, on the other hand, has a longer battery life of up to 15 days. But its big brother can only last up to 13 days with GPS turned off.

They share numerous features, such as SpO2 monitors, sleep monitoring, and performance measures. They also come with training choices, such as daily recommended workouts according to event data.

You can buy Forerunner 265 at $450. However, if you want more fitness features, opt for Forerunner 965.

Forerunner 965

It has unique health-tracking features but it also comes with the basic features that you can see from the cheaper Forerunner 265. The costlier edition has Garmin Golf support, heat acclimation, load ratio, and real-time endurance.

The costlier variant has a 47mm case size with an AMOLED screen and light titanium frame. Its battery life is superb at 31 hours with GPS on. You can increase it to 23 days by switching to watch mode. But with GPS enabled, it can only last up to 42 hours.

The AMOLED screens for these new smartwatches placed them on the same level as Galaxy Watch 5. But you may still wonder whether or not the new features will make them better than the previous versions.

Among the new options for Garmin, the Forerunner 965 is great for athletes. It offers modest updates. It also showed identical results to other favored watches. The GPS accuracy is high while heart rate accuracy is surprisingly strong.

Then again, the option that’s best for you will depend on your fitness needs and the reason you want to use a smartwatch.

