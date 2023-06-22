FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision deal

Share the joy

The US government will be pitted against Microsoft and video game titan Activision Blizzard on Thursday in a high-stakes dispute over one of the biggest technological purchases in history.

The CEOs of both businesses will testify in a federal court battle to defend their $69 billion merger against charges that it could break US antitrust law and harm millions of consumers.

The outcome of the dispute will determine how the multibillion-dollar video gaming industry develops in the future. Extremely well-known gaming titles like “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft,” which Activision controls and would move to Microsoft as part of the agreement, will suffer.

The chief financial officers of both businesses, senior Xbox executives, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, and Sony Gaming CEO Jim Ryan, a prominent opponent of the acquisition, will all testify as well.

The multi-day event will start on Thursday and last through the following week.

The Federal Trade Commission filed the lawsuit to request an injunction from a US district court judge that would temporarily block the transaction. That would prevent the corporations from finalizing their merger. This is at least until the FTC’s internal court rules on whether the transaction is anticompetitive in a separate proceeding.

However, the battle over a preliminary injunction this week could be crucial for the transaction. According to Microsoft, the FTC’s success at this point “will effectively block the transaction.”

The FTC does not have to provide evidence that the agreement is anticompetitive during this hearing. Should the case proceed, the agency would be likely to succeed in doing so. Without such a showing, the agency’s capacity to uphold US antitrust law would jeopardize.

The conflict arises because of a legal deadline of July 18 for the transaction to close. According to the provisions of the agreement, Microsoft may pay Activision a huge fee. A $3 billion breakup fee will be paid if the merger does not happen or if a court issues a long-term injunction to stop it.

A critical decision

Microsoft is currently subject to the most intense antitrust examination in the US in more than 20 years because to the FTC complaint. It may also be a significant test for the FTC at a time when it is struggling to control the tech sector.

The FTC claimed the deal would harm competition by making Microsoft the third-largest video game publisher in the world. It could raise video game prices with impunity. This could restrict Activision titles from competing platforms. It could also harm game quality and player experiences on consoles and gaming services in its initial challenge to the merger in its internal court last year.

Some of those issues have received attention outside as well. The UK government has contested the acquisition. The New Zealand government on Tuesday issued a warning that the agreement would be anticompetitive.

Microsoft has made efforts to allay these fears by negotiating multi-year license deals with rivals like Nintendo and Nvidia. Should the transaction go through, their platforms will continue to receive popular games.

