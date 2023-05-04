FTC pushes ban on Meta’s monetization of youth data

Share the joy

Meta is facing restrictions on its ad targeting tools due to changes to data usage regulations and Apple’s iOS 14 update.

The FTC is moving to ban Meta from collecting any youth data from users under the age of 18 and monetizing it until they become adults. This is due to changes to data usage regulations and Apple’s iOS 14.

The FTC has fined Meta $5 billion for violating its 2020 privacy order. It stipulated strict controls over data usage due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Meta has misrepresented the controls that parents have over who their kids are able to communicate via Messenger Kids. It has continued to grant app developers access to users’ private information.

The FTC is now moving to the next stage of a broader data usage ban.

“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises. The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures,” says the FTC.

Meta has been proposed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to be prohibited from profiting from data collected from users under the age of 18, and to pause the launch of all new products and services pending an independent assessment of its compliance with these terms.

It will have 30 days to respond to the order before the FTC considers next steps in the case.

The company has issued a statement on the new push.

Meta’s statement on the FTC’s political stunt. pic.twitter.com/XEPHvriKFY — Andy Stone (@andymstone) May 3, 2023

Meta and TikTok have been using deflection tactics to divert regulatory attention. Meta is going to challenge these claims, and given the fines it has received, it makes sense.

The company is also facing challenges to its ad business. It has already cost the company a lot in lost revenue.

Any loss of user data access will further compound this, so Meta has even more impetus to challenge the latest FTC claims.

Meta has published a response to the FTC filing. It disputes all the FTC’s claims about youth data and vows to ‘vigorously fight’ the action.

