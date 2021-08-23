FTC files revised antitrust case against Facebook

Share the joy













The Federal Trade Commission has launched anew an antitrust case against Facebook. It seeks to investigate the social network’s anti-competitive behavior. And it may push for a division of its many elements.

Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels.com

“Today, the Federal Trade Commission filed an amended complaint against Facebook in the agency’s ongoing federal antitrust case. The complaint alleges that after repeated failed attempts to develop innovative mobile features for its network, Facebook instead resorted to an illegal buy-or-bury scheme to maintain its dominance,” says the FTC.

The committee alleges that Facebook was unprepared with the rapid rise of smartphones and mobile internet in the 2010s. It claimed that the social network had weak infrastructure or tools to capitalize on it. This was a risk to its social networking dominance. So, Facebook bought Instagram (2012) and WhatsApp (2014) to keep up.

The FTC considers this as anti-competitive behavior.

“…lured app developers to its platform, surveilled them for signs of success, and then buried them when they became competitive threats. Lacking serious competition, Facebook has been able to hone a surveillance-based advertising model and impose ever-increasing burdens on its users.”

Because of those acquisitions, Facebook now rules the mobile advertising market. These actions has stifled competition and limited innovation in the sector, says the FTC.

“It’s unfortunate that despite the court’s dismissal of the complaint and conclusion that it lacked the basis for a claim, the FTC has chosen to continue this meritless lawsuit. There was no valid claim that Facebook was a monopolist – and that has not changed. Our acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were reviewed and cleared many years ago, and our platform policies were lawful,” says Facebook in response to the lawsuit.

The original lawsuit was dropped for failure to support the FTC’s claims with clear evidence of wrongdoing by Facebook.

The new case has thorough statistics showing that Facebook “had dominant market shares in the US personal social networking market,” says the FTC.

“The suit also provides new direct evidence that Facebook has the power to control prices or exclude competition; significantly reduce the quality of its offering to users without losing a significant number of users or a meaningful amount of user engagement; and exclude competition by driving actual or potential competitors out of business,” the FTC explains.

Facebook has amassed an audience of 3.5 billion across its apps. And this is more than triple from its closest competitor.

With its reach and influence, Facebook controls the market. And it wants to quash the competition by copying features such as Stories and Reels in its apps.

Then again, the antitrust case focuses on Instagram and WhatsApp. And it also includes how Facebook has gobbled up its competition to expand its footprint.

“The FTC’s claims are an effort to rewrite antitrust laws and upend settled expectations of merger review, declaring to the business community that no sale is ever final. We fight to win people’s time and attention every day, and we will continue vigorously defending our company,” says Facebook.

