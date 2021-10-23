Free Version of YouTube Music Will Become Audio-Only

Share the joy













It’s starting to work like Spotify.

Google plans to make its free YouTube Music audio-only. Thus, unpaid users can listen to music in the background. However, they can’t play videos anymore as this feature will only become available to Premiums users.

When are the Changes Coming?

These changes will first be experienced by users in Canada starting on November 3. When that day comes, YouTube Music can keep streaming music when the display is off. Before, this feature was reserved for Premium subscribers.

Furthermore, the changes will also let non-paying users watch videos only available in the Home and Explore feeds and search. However, those who don’t pay can’t utilize the seamless Song/Video switcher found at the top of the Now Playing screen.

Can’t Watch Music Videos

Although non-paying users can now listen to music in the background, they can’t play music videos in the app. This will help in balancing the upcoming change. Thus, if you wish to watch videos on YouTube Music, you need to pay for it as Google wants the said app to be an audio-only experience for free users.

In that case, users who don’t want to pay to watch music videos can always use the main YouTube app.

The following are the features for free YouTube Music:

Background music listening

Search for the right mood mixes based on activities, such as workout, driving, commute, etc

Explore millions of songs and thousands of playlists

Shuffle play

For premiums users of YouTube can enjoy the following benefits:

Watch videos on YouTube music

Enjoy music free of ads

Skip tracks without limit

Listen to on-demand songs

With those different features, the YouTube Music experience for free users will be similar to listening to the radio. However, they can still listen to music that they have uploaded personally.

For many users though, the changes won’t affect their music listening and video watching experiences. The reason for this is that if they wish to see music videos, they don’t watch them on the YouTube Music app. Rather, they go to the main app YouTube. In that case, the changes won’t be a big deal for them.

The changes come after Apple introduced Voice Plan to access Apple Music exclusively with Siri. The said plan will rely on Siri to listen to songs on the service. Subscribers of Voice Plan can listen to millions of songs and thousands of playlists.

To subscribe to the Voice Plan through Siri, users can just say, “Hey Siri, begin my Apple Music Voice trial.” If they don’t want to do this, they can still sign up through the Music app. After subscribing, users can request music to be played across all Siri-enabled devices. These would include AirPods, iPhone, HomePod mini, and CarPlay.

For a more personalized music experience, subscribers can ask Siri to play the workout playlist or play relaxing songs. They can also tell Siri to “play more like this.” With these options, subscribers can ensure a personalized music experience.

