Fortnite Players Have Raised $36 Million for Ukraine

Share the joy

Epic Games promised to donate proceeds from the game to Ukraine relief.

Image by WAQAR AHMAD from Pixabay

New Season of Fortnite Launched

The next season of Fortnite has just been launched. And Epic Games announced that for two weeks, all proceeds from in-game purchases will be donated to Ukraine relief.

Just 24 hours after the announcement, the company has raised $36 million.

The company said that it would donate proceeds from real-money purchases made from March 20 through April 3. It includes profits from V-Buck packs and cosmetic packs.

Money from retail in-store purchases of V-Bucks cards is also included. However, it’s only applicable for cards redeemed in-game during the window.

“Epic is committing all its Fortnite proceeds from March 20, 2022 through April 3, 2022 to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Xbox is joining us in this effort and is committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time, so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine.” Fortnite

The company also explained that it will donate the funds as quickly as it can. In that case, it won’t wait for the actual money to come in from the platform and its payment partners.

Rather, the company will send all the funds to charities after the transactions have been reported.

All funds earned will be donated to certain organizations, like United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Program. More charities will be added in the coming weeks.

People living in Ukraine are dealing with the consequences of Russia’s invasion. Thousands of people died because of the war. More than 3 million people left the country and seek refuge in neighboring nations.

Many companies around the world pulled their support from Russia. A growing list of nations has imposed strict sanctions against Russia.

In addition to Epic Games, other gaming companies have vouched to support Ukraine relief. itch.io, for instance, has raised more than $6 million through its Bundle for Ukraine charity package.

Humble Bundle has also raised more than $6 million and it has 6 days left before the program ends.

All money from the package will be donated to the people suffering because of the invasion.

Fortnite Chapter 3 was launched yesterday. It brought in some huge changes. Players have found new characters, like Doctor Strange. One of the changes was the removal of building, which is a defining feature.

Philanthropy in Gaming

Gaming is becoming a thriving environment for many social causes. Remember when US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $200,000 on Twitch? The funding went to food pantries, community support organizations, and eviction defense legal aid.

The fundraising in this space educates younger generations about the social causes and lets them be involved in the communities.

However, experts cautioned that transparency is vital to make sure that people who wish to donate money know where the funds are going and how they are used.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, we can expect that more and more tech companies from all around the world will come with up this type of fundraising to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

