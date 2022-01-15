Forbes releases 2021 Top 10 YouTube Earners List

Share the joy













Forbes has released its annual list of the top earners on YouTube. Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has taken the top spot. He has raked in about $54 million from his YouTube content in 2021.

Photo by Adam Fejes on Pexels.com

Donaldson beat Ryan Kaji, the YouTube toy unboxing sensation. Ryan led the Forbes top earner list for three years until Donaldson took over.

“Altogether, the YouTubers collectively earned about $300 million in 2021 – another record amount – up 40% from a year earlier, mostly propelled higher by increasing views on their YouTube channels and the ad revenue they generate from those videos. Around half their earnings come from that ad revenue. To pad their pay further, all these stars have branded merchandise lines. And they variously dabble in generating additional revenue from Twitch, Snap, Facebook, podcasts, NFTs – even hamburgers,” says Forbes.

Forbes has various sources for its estimates. It includes data from Captiv8, SocialBlade and Pollstar. They also interview industry insiders.

The numbers are inconclusive. But based on estimates, the top 10 YouTube earners for 2021 are:

1. MrBeast – $54 million

Using elaborate videos and big giveaways, MrBeast also launched his own fast-food chain outlets across the US and Canada.

2. Jake Paul – $45 million

Now a boxer, Paul still is a contentious figure. Yet, he definitely is doing something right.

3. Markiplier – $38 million

This gaming creator has 31.5 million channel subscribers watching his creative, original content.

4. Rhett & Link – $30 million

They are set to launch Season 21 of their show ‘Good Mythical Morning’. The show has more than 2,000 total episodes and running.

5. Unspeakable – $28.5 million

Minecraft content creator Nathan Graham has expanded into more elaborate, realistic setups. This has lifted his success to new heights.

6. Like Nastya – $28 million

Nastya Radzinskaya is the youngest creator in the Forbes list at seven years old. Her channel focuses on toy reviews and kids activities.

7. Ryan Kaji (Ryan’s World) – $27 million

The former YouTube king, this 10-year-old has dropped down the list but his toy unboxing videos still keep children worldwide interested.

8. Dude Perfect – $20 million

The team creates exceptional challenges. They have recently partnered with celebrities to boost their content.

9. Logan Paul – $18 million

Jake’s brother, formerly also a boxer, highlights the value of a person who people can align with. Logan first rose to fame on Vine.

10. Preston – $16 million

Preston Arsement’s massive following fervently wait for his gaming videos. This which once again highlights how gaming has taken over the modern web culture.

You can check YouTube’s own list of top creators and videos here.

Read the full Forbes 2021 top 10 YouTube earners list here.

