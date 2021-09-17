Flicktype Suing Apple Over Watch’s New Swipe Keyboard

Share the joy













Flicktype developer accused Apple of copying his Apple watch keyboard app.



For the past few months now, Apple is dealing with serious criticism from various sectors. Kosta Eleftheriou, for one, stressed how Apple’s App Store is plagued with scams, even though the company claimed that it’s the best and secure place to download apps.

FlickType Kicked Out of App Store

Kosta’s FlickType keyboard for Apple Watch had been deleted from the App Store. He built the app as a hobby. His other hobby is hunting down scam apps. He said that he’s fed up watching scam apps thrive while his own app has been rejected.

It turns out, the iPhone maker has better plans for Apple Watch owners by featuring its own QWERTY keyboard on Apple Watch Series 7.

Similar to Flicktype

Apple unveiled the latest Apple Watches during its September event. One of the upcoming features is the built-in keyboard that can be used to reply to emails and messages. The functions and design are similar to FlickType.

In 2019, Kosta believed that Apple would offer him a deal because its head of keyboards loved the keyboard app for the Watch. The head stated that it could be a main feature of the Watch.

Unfortunately, after receiving a positive note from the head of keyboards, Kosta received another message stating that FlickType is going against the rules of the App Store because the app is designed for the Apple Watch.

As a result, the said app was removed from App Store.

But on Tuesday, Apple unveiled its own swipe keyboard app for the new Watch Series 7.

However, it’s not the first time that Apple “copied” an app to be featured on its devices. Apple is known to find inspiration from existing apps. Then, it copies ideas and integrates them into its own OS for free.

When the company blocked FlickType two years ago, the beef between Flicktype’s developer and Apple started. Kosta has become a vocal critique of Apple. He continues to accuse Apple of being terrible at preventing fraud in its App Store.

In March, Kosta filed a suit against Apple over Flicktype. He alleged that Apple rejected continuously and hold up his keyboard for months to force him to sell it to the company at a cheaper price.

The developer filed the suit 6 months before Apple unveiled Watch Series 7.

However, Apple didn’t reject every keyboard app in 2019. That’s why Kosta believes that FlickType was singled out. He stated that the Shift keyboard arrived in 2019 but it made it through.

Apple thought that it was inappropriate for a keyboard to take up the entire small screen of the Watch. However, it saw potential in such a keyboard. Thus, it has encouraged keyboards since 2019.

Kosta said that it took him a year of appeals to get his app back onto the App Store.

He’s annoyed that the company’s own keyboard has an advantage because it doesn’t need to use APIs, which lack features that Apple promised years ago.

Kosta accused Apple of unfair competition and it violated California’s business and professions code.

