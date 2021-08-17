FlickType is Going Away After Apple Continues to Reject It

Share the joy













The app’s developer announced, “can no longer endure their abuse.”

Kosta Eleftheriou, FlickType’s founder, announced that a portion of the FlickType Watch Keyboard will be discontinued. The reason for it is its ongoing issues with the review team of the App Store.

According to the tweet’s founder:

“It’s with a heavy heart today that we’re announcing the discontinuation of our award-winning iPhone keyboard for blind users. Apple has thrown us obstacle after obstacle for years while we try to provide an app to improve people’s lives, and we can no longer endure their abuse.”

Kosta added that his team submitted an update that can fix several iOS 15-related issues. The update also improves the user experience. He stated that the update didn’t introduce new features. There was also no change to its App Store page.

Unfortunately, Apple continues to reject the update. The review team argued that the extension won’t work without full access, which is one of the reasons the team rejected the app three years ago.

Emotionally Draining

The founder also said that the continued rejection is emotionally draining.

“Our rejection history already spans more than FOURTY pages filled with repeated, unwarranted, & unreasonable rejections that serve to frustrate & delay rather than benefit end-users. And dealing with App Review isn’t just time-consuming. It’s also very emotionally draining.”

In 2020, Kosta added a swipe-to-type Apple Watch keyboard to its app. The additional feature allowed the app to increase its users. In fact, at one time, it became the number one paid app in the App Store.

Although the developer can’t provide a breakdown for the number of users who rely on the said iPhone keyboard, the app has half a million downloads.

A Critic of App Store

Kosta’s name is popular because he’s also the same developer who criticized App Store’s image. He pointed out the secret gambling dens and review fraud that passed the company’s filters, even though those apps are easy to eliminate.

In March, he sued Apple for its shady behavior. He said that the iPhone maker added some obstacles to this keyboard just to force him to sell his technology to Apple for a discount.

Now, Apple decided to reject it again.

Kosta is still hopeful that one day his app will return as a real keyboard app on the Apple Watch and iPhone. If not, he’s hoping that it would be available outside the App Store through the new bipartisan antitrust legislation.

Apple is one of the targets of the new bipartisan antitrust legislation. US Senators introduce the bill last week.

The bill, if passed, would require Apple and Google to allow its customers to choose third-party apps. It would also stop Apple from retaliating against developers that would distribute their apps through alternative means.

The legislation would stop the competitive hold that the two giants have over the app market. This will give consumers more control over their devices.

“This bipartisan bill will help break these tech giants’ ironclad grip, open the app economy to new competitors, and give mobile users more control over their own devices.” Bluemental

