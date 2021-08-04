Fleets is gone, but Spaces about to take center stage?

Share the joy













So, I checked my Twitter app this morning, and true to its word, Twitter has removed Fleets from the top bar. The feature; Twitter’s own version of Snapchat’s Stories, no longer exists because it has been discontinued.

Twitter did inform us in July that this was going to be the case. The company announced that Fleets will sunset on August 4. Back then when this was made public, the social media giant did not inform us of plans to replace it.

That was then, now there is a clue as to which of Twitter’s products will be taking the place of Fleets in the top bar. On Tuesday, the microblogging company said in a tweet that the bar above your Home timeline will appear when there is a live Space from someone you follow.

That has all but confirmed that the social media behemoth has something up its sleeves. Fleets is not just being taken off your top bar, the feature will probably be replaced with live Spaces of people you follow.

For Twitter users, finding a live Space is sometimes as difficult as going through the eyes of a needle—it is tough. However, having it at the top of the bar could really be of great help.

To further confirm this, a Twitter user @eskoosme tweeted a screenshot of an ongoing test showing Spaces sitting next to now retired Fleets. That said, the screenshot only shows the much-anticipated Spaces button that Twitter apparently is working on.

What that means is that that top bar in your Home timeline will not be barren for long—a replacement is on the way. The Spaces button does not appear to be generally available; but it is only a matter of time until we see it.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter announced in a blog post that Fleets will no longer be available from August 3. The social media giant said the decision to retire the Story clone was due to lack of interest from users.

Fleets may not have lived to Twitter’s expectations, but the truth is that the social media giant has its heart set on some other projects. Perhaps, Twitter seems more focused on making its Spaces feature a huge success and is not prepared for the “distraction” it got from Fleets

Fleets is barely eight months old, and that is hardly enough time for it to make enough of an impression. Perhaps, Twitter should have given Fleet a little more time to evolve—but all that is in the past now.

