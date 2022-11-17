Flagships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC are coming

Share the joy

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone chipset. It introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Hawaii.

The new SoC improves its predecessors – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

It comes with beefed-up CPU cores, a new Adreno GPU with Vulkan 1.3 and AV1 decode support, and more.

Most 2023 flagships from different phone makers will feature the Gen 2. If you’re wondering which phones will launch with the new SoC, here are some of them.

Following Qualcomm’s announcement, several Android OEMs have shared details about upcoming devices that will pack the new SoC.

In recent posts on Weibo, Motorola, OnePlus, and others have confirmed the names of their next-gen Gen 2 flagships.

Motorola has revealed that its upcoming Moto X40 (which will likely go by a different name in international markets) will feature the new chipset.

OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus 11 series will be among the first to launch with the new SoC.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that its next-gen flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company has not revealed its name yet.

Recent leaks suggest that the Chinese OEM will debut the Gen 2-powered Xiaomi 13 series before the end of this year.

Oppo has announced that its next Find X series device will feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC (likely the Find X6 series).

Vivo and Nubia’s subsidiaries iQoo and Red Magic will also launch devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, namely the iQoo 11 series and Red Magic 8 Pro.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup will also pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Rumor has it that the South Korean giant will launch the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S23 series in more regions this year. Some suggest that Samsung might not offer the lineup with its own Exynos SoC.

These OEMs have not shared a release timeline for their devices yet.

We’ll keep you posted.

