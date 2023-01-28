Share the joy

Five Tools to Boost Your Business Cyber Security

When it comes to modern business and technology, you are never too safe. With so many variables, risks, and malicious attackers, you can never protect yourself, your business, or your employees enough. Whether you are in tech or not, if you work on computers to work every day you should be protecting the company from cybercrime.

Luckily, there are so many ways to do so. You can never fully protect your network, servers, and data from sophisticated hackers, viruses, and malware, but you can gain peace of mind and be prepared when something does occur. Below are five tools to boost your business’s cyber security.

Encryption

Encryption is the scrambling of the content and metadata that is attached to everything done on the internet. It is a way to conceal information by altering it so that the data appears random and inconsequential. This can and should be used on nearly every aspect of your online activities.

For example, encrypted browsers can hide what sites you go on, what you do there, and any information you input. The “incognito” mode won’t cut it. Another encrypted tool is messaging apps. People think that WhatsApp is protected, but it’s really not. Using a fully encrypted messenger app will keep your conversations and where they happened hidden. Encrypting email is also important. Whatever the modality, encryption is something that every business should use.

Off-Site Cloud Storage

Another way to protect data is to use off-site Cloud storage. You’ve probably heard people talking about how important data is. It is bought and sold like hot cakes. To keep this information safe, it needs to be properly stored, organized, and protected. If you aren’t equipped to manage your Cloud data, you should outsource this work to a company that specializes in it.

Off-site Cloud storage also gives you the benefit of different servers, which will make it more difficult for hackers to get into it. As your business grows, you will have more data and the value of it will go up. It’s a great way to protect and get more value out of the information.

Third Party Protection

With so many digital transactions—not to mention the variety of digital transactions that can be made—it is important to assess risk and work with someone to support your business in regards to security. A third party risk manager can help you identify holes in your security strategy and provide specialized assistance like AWS security assessment, otherwise known as Amazon web services. It is an extensive Cloud platform that can be protected by a third party to properly store transactional and other information.

Firewall, Anti-Malware, & Ransomware Software

Every computer that is connected to your business network should come equipped with firewall, anti-malware, and anti-ransomware software. These days, you can find a good product that provides all three, although there are individual options available too. It doesn’t matter who the employee is or even if they are working on their private computer, it’s necessary that all devices on your network have this protection to prevent malicious entities from gaining access to your network and wreaking havoc.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

In many ways, it appears today that artificial intelligence is the end-all-be-all of technology. AI uses machine learning to teach itself new things, and if it is programmed right, it doesn’t need humans at all to grow and get better. However, it is always taking in human information and behavior.

AI is much better than any human at identifying cyber risks and providing solutions to loopholes. AI can assess and analyze cyber security very quickly. It will not only provide ways to better secure your business, but it will also provide preparation and action when a breach occurs. Investing in AI is looking pretty good at this point.

These five cyber security tools are just the beginning. There are many more solutions to risks and ways to identify them. Whether you are in the business of tech or simply do your work on computers every day, you should utilize all the resources at your disposal to fully protect yourself, your business, your employees, your devices, your network, your servers, and everything else involved with the operation. You won’t regret it when a cyber-attack fails.

