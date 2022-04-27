Fiture Launches New Fitness Mirror for a Better At-Home Workout

Share the joy

It’s like having a personal gym trainer at home.

https://www.fiture.com/us

At-Home Fitness Equipment

Fiture is another contender in the fitness mirror department. Just like Mirror, Fiture is an interactive connected mirror. It has real-time feedback, voice control, and gestures. It also allows customizing your workouts.

This Mirror competitor looks like a mirror. It’s slim measuring only 43 inches long and 13 inches thick. It look-like a full-length mirror with a plug in the back and speakers on the sides.

It has a hidden screen. Unlike Mirror, though, Fiture’s motion sensor is found in the lower part of the device. When you’re not working out, it has a magnetic camera cover. You can view your stats. To avoid finger smudges, the device has no sunscreen.

The smart motion sensors can recognize different movements, like boxing, dance, cardio, etc. They can also count pace, sets, time, and reps.

It can be difficult for Fiture to stand out considering the crowded market. However, it may have a future. It can detect and count accurately when you perform movements. Plus, the real-time gestures and feedback are superb.

Each time you raise your hand, the mirror recognizes it. You can actually high-five an instructor.

As mentioned, it can help you create your own workouts. It has a library of workouts that you can choose from to help you customize your workout. This is quite different from other connected fitness gadgets.

Furthermore, it can sync up with the HR data from your smartwatch.

The Price Tag

You can purchase it for $1,495. It has free delivery and insulation. But it’s for a limited only. If you can’t avail of its free delivery and installation, you may have to pay up to $250.

Apart from the equipment, you also need to pay a monthly subscription amounting to $39. The fee lets you get started working out at home.

The Future of Home Workout

It’s tricky to follow fitness classes on TV, tablet or on a phone. The experience can be too impersonal. The screen is also small. With the lack of motivation, the interest can soon fade.

Smart mirrors have grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic. This home accessory lets you enjoy the same experience as close to workout out with a fitness instructor.

This is a connected mirror that’s taking over many homes. This fitness mirror may replace your personal trainer at the gym as it offers fully customized sports sessions.

The exercises to perform are presented on the mirror, which has a front-facing camera that lets an AI observe and correct your movements.

Because of its size, it doesn’t need a lot of space for installment. You can mount it on the wall or just position it freestanding.

However, the price tag of the equipment is discouraging. In addition to the amount you have to pay to own it, you also have to pay its subscription fee. But experts expect that sooner or later, most homes will have smart mirrors.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

