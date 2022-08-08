Fitbit Will End Support for PC Music Transfers in October

Share the joy

Fitbit will discontinue its Connect app starting on October 13.

Fitbit Discontinuing Fitbit Connect App

If you own a Fitbit, you could transfer music from your computer to your Fitbit device. This is possible through the Connect app. However, in a recent update, the company will end its support for the said app on October 13. You can still download music to your Fitbit device. But you need a Pandora or a Deezer account.

What is Connect App?

It is a companion app so users of Mac and Windows can sync their fitness data between devices. They can also transfer music to their Fitbit devices. The company is phasing it out so users are forced to use its mobile app. It no longer recommends users download the Connect app.

However, without the Connect app, you need to pay a monthly rate to Pandora or Deezer so you can download music to your Fitbit device. Fitbit offers a 90-day trial of either service. After the trial, you will have to pay a monthly subscription.

If you have a new Fitbit version, the changes will not affect you. The reason for this is that there is no way you can transfer files between your computer and Fitbit device. On the other hand, if your Fitbit can store music, you can still access your music files on your Fitbit device.

But you can’t download additional songs without a paid subscription to Pandora or Deezer.

Is Fitbit a Good Brand?

Fitbit is one of the popular brands if you want to track your fitness activities. The product lines of Fitbit include a variety of smartwatches and trackers that aim to improve your fitness and overall wellness. If you are planning to get rid of your old Fitbit and shop for new devices, you will have to sift through various options to find the best for your needs.

The best option for you is to just choose the latest Fitbit model. Fitbit Sense was released in 2020 and it is a top-of-the-line smartwatch. It is a more expensive Fitbit device, similar to Apple Watch. If you want the best from Fitbit, then this is the best option you can get. It introduces advanced tracking features that are not available on previous Fitbit devices. The most popular features of this model include heart rate scans and stress detection features that use electrodermal activity monitoring sensors.

Fitbit Versa is another option. It has been a go-to smartwatch for various Fitbit fans. The Versa 3 is the latest version that picks up where its predecessor left from. It has a built-in GPS sensor and it can track various factors across fitness, health, and sleep categories. This is an easy recommendation if you want the latest Fitbit smartwatch but don’t like the expensive price tag of Fitbit Sense.

If you are a budget-conscious person, you may like Fitbit Luxe. It has a sleek and clean design with decent capabilities. It can track your sleep, HR, breathing, skin temperature, blood glucose, and blood oxygen.

