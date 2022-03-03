Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches for Burn Hazard

Share the joy

Fitbit has already sold 1 million Ionic smartwatches in the US.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Fitbit-Recalls-Ionic-Smartwatches-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-One-Million-Sold-in-the-U-S

Battery Overheating

After reports of the battery overheating, Fitbit is recalling more than 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches. The recall was announced by the US Consumer Products Safety Commission. It warns that the said smartwatch contains a lithium-ion battery that can overheat, thereby, causing a burn hazard.

People Being Burned

Many users also reported being burned while wearing this smartwatch. Users are wearing it in bed to monitor their sleeping habits. Out of those injured, two of them had third-degree burns. Others reported less severe burns.

“Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States (and 59 reports internationally) of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns (and 40 reports of burn injuries internationally).” Consumer Product Safety Commission

The commission told the owners of this watch to stop using the device immediately. Owners can return the device by contacting Fitbit.

They get a refund. If you’re in the US, you can contact the company to get your prepaid packaging. Fitbit will also provide consumers who return their watch with a code to get a discount on some new devices.

Ionic Smartwatch

This watch was manufactured between 2017 and 2020. But it’s no longer available through Fitbit’s website. You can’t also find it in authorized retailers. However, some third-party or aftermarket sellers may still be selling this model.

Fitbit Ionic features a 3.5cm LCD screen. It has a polyurethane band that is available in various colors. It can track the wearer’s heart rate and sleep. The cheapest version was sold for $200.

Google bought Fitbit in January 2021 for $2.1 billion despite regulatory scrutiny in the US and EU because of issues related to customers’ health and fitness data. Google agreed that it would not utilize Fitbit for ads. However, the agreement was only effective for 10 years.

The Ionic smartwatch isn’t the first Fitbit product that has been recalled. In 2014, the company also recalled its Force device after many of its customers developed an allergic reaction.

According to the company’s CEO at that time, the test results showed that the users wearing Force devices experienced allergic contact dermatitis. The company believed that the users reacted to the nickel in the stainless steel. Other users experienced a reaction to the materials utilized in the strap.

The fitness tracker space has become more crowded. More and more companies are offering it. But Apple is leading in this area. Thanks to its Apple Watch.

People wear fitness trackers because they want to be more active. These trackers can track the number of steps they take. In various studies, fitness trackers encourage wearers to exercise and move more. This is good news for your health. Increasing physical activities can lower the risk of chronic diseases. Because of the positive outcome of wearing this type of device, some physicians encourage their patients to wear one.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

