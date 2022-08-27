Fitbit Launches Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3

Share the joy

These are the latest-generation fitness wearables.

Fitbit’s New Tracker and Two Smartwatches

A few months ago, Fitbit obtained FDA clearance for its algorithm that could be included in its health-tracking wearable. The goal is to detect atrial fibrillation.

This week, Fitbit revealed three products to its smartwatch lineup. The two are fitness-focused devices. So, they don’t include the afib algorithm. But the Sense 2 has it making it the most advanced smartwatch.

The afib detection technology uses a photoplethysmography (PPG) optical HR sensor. It collects heart rhythm readings throughout the day.

The algorithm will analyze the readings to identify irregularities. If there’s any, it will notify the wearer. The data collected can be shared with a healthcare provider.

Fitbit Sense 2

Among the three Fitbit devices that launched recently, Fitbit Sense 2 is the most advanced. It is lighter and thinner than its previous generation.

You can get it for less than $300. It also includes a Fitbit Premium membership for six months. On a single charge, this device will last for 10 days.

It gives it a huge advantage over other smartwatches. However, the battery life will be shortened if you enable the always-on display.

Fitbit Versa 4

It is a smartwatch if you want to put your health first. The device will just keep up with you. The number of workouts available has doubled.

Furthermore, Google Maps and Google Wallet will be included.

This, too, has been redesigned. It is now thinner and lighter than the previous version. With a single charge, it can last up to six days and it costs less than $300.

Fitbit Inspire 3

This is ideal if you are just starting your fitness journey. Compared to the previous version, this one has a huge upgrade.

It is thinner with more buttons. It looks cute and with a cheaper price tag of $99.95. It can monitor SpO2.

Two years ago, this feature was considered a premium feature. But its arrival on this budget device suggests that this feature is becoming common.

Its launch is a sign that Fitbit wants to stand out from its competitors. Many of its biggest rivals specialize in fitness bands or watches. They don’t focus on both. But Fitbit does.

Its mainstream wearables vary in price. You can get a Fitbit at $100. For a more premium wearable, you can get the Sense 2 smartwatch at $300.

The most affordable Apple Watch starts at $200 for its Series 3. Samsung’s smartwatch is also selling for $200. The closest competitors of Inspire 3 are Halo View and Xiaomi Mi Band 7. They both offer color screens and a variety of health tracking features.

In the first quarter of 2022, shipments of wristbands were reduced to 40.5%. But watches grew by 9.1%.

Apple Watch vs Fitbit

It boils down to what you are looking for in a wearable. If you want to spend less money on a tracker that offers straightforward features, a Fitbit fitness tracker or a smartwatch is a better option. But if you want a premium smartwatch, then Apple Watch is a clear winner, as long as you own an iPhone.

