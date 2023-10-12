Firefox is Testing a New Feature to Weed Out Fake Reviews

Share the joy

Firefox Using Fakespot Technology

In May, Mozilla acquired Fakespot. It is a startup company that assists users in identifying fake news. Users must first download its browser extension to do Amazon, Yelp, eBay, Walmart, and Tripadvisor are just some of the users of Fakespot to spot fake reviews on these respective websites.

After acquiring it in May, Mozilla is ready to release its version of Firefox for desktop. Android users will get to use it on November 21, 2023.

This may affect users who plan to utilize AI technologies to bombard those websites mentioned with fake product reviews.

Fakespot is great at spotting bogus product reviews.

When it was acquired, the founder said that reviews are vital for an overall online shopping experience. Most customers rely on these reviews to get to know the product well as they can’t touch the item.

“Fakespot doesn’t do this by having an army of its own reviewers reviewing the reviews. It uses a sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) system to detect patterns and similarities between reviews in order to flag those that are most likely to be deceptive.” Mozilla

With the use of Fakespot, the buyer can quickly see which reviews inflate a product’s ranking in search engines. Those who are using it have higher satisfaction. They also return their products less often. The environment can benefit from it from the reduction in packaging and shipping.

How Fake Reviews Affect Online Shopping Experience?

Fake reviews can have a significant and negative impact on the online shopping experience for both consumers and businesses. Remember that they can provide misleading information about a product or service. Positive fake reviews can make a low-quality product seem better than it is, while negative fake reviews can unfairly damage the reputation of a good product.

When consumers suspect that a product’s reviews may be fake, it erodes their trust in the platform and the reviews themselves. They may become skeptical about the authenticity of all reviews, making it difficult for them to make informed decisions.

Purchasing products or services based on fake reviews can result in wasted money, as consumers may end up with subpar or even fraudulent items.

Consumers may spend more time researching products or services to sift through fake reviews, which can be frustrating and time-consuming.

Businesses that engage in posting fake positive reviews for their own products or fake negative reviews for competitors gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace. This can be detrimental to honest businesses trying to compete fairly.

Genuine businesses may suffer reputational damage if fake negative reviews are posted about their products or services. This can harm their sales and brand image.

When fake reviews dominate a product’s review section, it becomes challenging for businesses to receive genuine feedback and improve their offerings. The prevalence of fake reviews can erode overall consumer confidence in online shopping, leading some individuals to avoid online shopping platforms altogether.

With the proliferation of fake reviews written by AI, it can be difficult to distinguish fake from genuine. Fakespot can be a lifesaver for some. Mozilla is still testing the feature. It will announce the official release date for it soon.

