Finding the Right Hiring and Firing Speed [Infographic]

You might have read that Amazon warehouse workers are given the opportunity to gain up to $5,000 when they leave the company. Or you heard of the news of Better. com firing 900 employees through an online Zoom call in 2021 which many criticized on social media for its harsh delivery. Companies like these usually follow a hire slow, fire fast approach when it comes to employees, but what does this really mean?

Hiring slowly typically means you provide yourself with the right amount of time to understand your company needs and create a job description based on those needs as well as business objectives. You also carefully determine what characteristics and abilities a candidate should have to contribute to long-term success. Hiring at a slower pace allows you to contemplate how a candidate should be able to assimilate into the existing team and help it achieve its goals.

Unfortunately, sometimes companies hire the wrong person and have to go through the firing process. You can prevent this from happening often by forgiving small mistakes while knowing when an employee is showing signs that they’re not the right fit. Acknowledging that a firing is a hiring mistake allows you to confront the issue head-on while being honest with the rest of your team. Not focusing on immediate results and instead helping with the transition process and concentrating on the long-term benefits of the hire will reduce thoughts about firing.

It is important to understand what hire slow, fire fast doesn’t signify so no mistakes are made or time is wasted. The concept does not mean hiring the right person when you get their resume first or hiring the person who submits your ideal resume without really considering business goals or needs. It doesn’t entail expecting all the right hires to come into the role without the need for training as well. In terms of firing quickly, it should not be done impulsively or carried out because of difficult expectations.

To avoid wasted money and time, you should find a hiring and firing speed that works best for the company. Understanding the hiring and firing speed at which your company can optimally operate will help with building a stronger and more collaborative corporate culture as well as guaranteeing success for both the company and the employees in the long run.

Hiring slowly the right way will encourage productivity while making firing a less frequent experience. The infographic below sheds more light on the ‘Hire Slow & Fire fast’ approach, read on to learn more about it and potentially use some of the shared tips.

