Finding a Perfect Audience in Social Media

Brands spend massive amounts of time, money, and energy on their advertising campaigns, but in the world of social media, is this necessary? Tailoring your campaign to focus on your target market can save you from wasting time and money. Nearly 90% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 use at least one form of social media. Worldwide, almost 2.75 billion people use Facebook, 2.3 billion use YouTube, 1.39 billion use TikTok, and 1.22 billion use Instagram. Over the past two decades, social media has changed the way we interact online. We are now able to discover what’s happening in the world in real time, stay in touch across long distances, access large amounts of information, and find shared interests across populations.

For a brand, social media is an extremely powerful opportunity, but it is often used poorly. Every social media channel has a unique audience and tone, so reposting the same content across platforms is less successful. Additionally, social media is often an informal tool, so using a formal tone of voice makes consumers feel like leads rather than people. While clickbait was successful in the early 2010s, if you reach the right audience, you won’t need to ask for engagement. The best way to build followers and earn their trust is to post content that isn’t just directly selling your product or service. Finally, although it may seem counterintuitive, using every social media channel out there may harm your brand; one or two platforms that are done well will yield better results.

If you find the right audience, social media builds loyalty and influences buying decisions. So, how do you find the right audience? Building a strong foundation, tone, timing, and maintaining consistency will help you reach your audience. Observing the surroundings and conditions of the social media platform you choose will help you gauge what content is entertaining, educational, and relatable to your audience. Initially, it’s important to shoot a wide net with the content within your space. Setting up data collection is important to improve posts. Based on the data collected for 60-90 days, your brand can determine what is most successful.

After creating a foundation of content that works for your business, adjusting the general character or attitude of your posts will help you determine what is the best method to communicate your content. Additionally, altering tone and timing allows you to reach new audiences. Finally, once you know audience responses to your posts, maintaining consistency is key for the algorithm. Social media has drastically altered the way we interact, and it’s time to tailor your advertising strategy to fit this change.



Source: Bang Productions

