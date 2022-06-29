FCC wants Google and Apple to ban TikTok

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Brenden Carr, a leader of the Federal Communications Commissions has asked Apple and Google to remove Chinese-owned app TikTok from their respective stores. Carr, one of FCC’s commissioners shared a letter to the two tech giant via Twitter.

The content of the letter was based on several reports and other developments that made TikTok non-compliant with the app store policies.

“TikTok is not what it appears to be on the surface. It is not just an app for sharing funny videos or meme. That’s the sheep’s clothing,” he said in the letter. “At its core, TikTok functions as a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data.”

Carr also stated in his latter that both Google and Apple should provide statements to him by July 8 if TikTok is not removed from their respective stores. According to Carr, the statement should explain “the basis for your company’s conclusion that the surreptitious access of private and sensitive U.S. user data by persons located in Beijing, coupled with TikTok’s pattern of misleading representations and conduct, does not run afoul of any of your app store policies,” he said.

TikTok is not just another video app.

That’s the sheep’s clothing.



It harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show are being accessed in Beijing.



I’ve called on @Apple & @Google to remove TikTok from their app stores for its pattern of surreptitious data practices. pic.twitter.com/Le01fBpNjn — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 28, 2022

A couple of days ago, TikTok said it had achieved significant progress in its drive to warehouse US user’s data locally. The ByteDance-owned company said it has “changed the default storage location of US user data.”

In post, TikTok said much of its user data had already been stored at a Virginia-based data center in the US. The company has migrated US user traffic to a new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in what represents a new partnership with the cloud giant.

There has been concerns from US officials over how user data is used by TikTok and its parent company ByteDance. To calm frayed nerves, TikTok has been working round the clock to separate US user data so that ByteDance will not have access to it.

In 2020, federal lawmakers in the US voted to ban the use of TikTok from devices owned by federal employees. The ban came as part of a $741 billion defense policy bill. The lawmakers were worried that personal information of US users could find their ways to the hands of government officials in Beijing.

The House voted 336-71 to pass the proposal, offered by Rep. Ken Buck as part of a package of bipartisan amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act. The prohibition according to the report, is expected to extend to members of Congress and congressional staff.

