FCC Chairwoman Proposes New Broadband Standard

Rosenworcel wants 100Mbps/20Mbps.

Rewriting High-Speed Broadband Service

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed to raise the minimum broadband metric. She said on Friday, “The needs of internet users long ago surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 speed metric, especially during a global health pandemic that moved so much of life online.”

In 2015, the agency already increased the minimum broadband metric from 4Mbps/1Mbps metric to 25Mbps download/3Mbps upload. But modern expectations are higher. Thus, US senators and government watchdogs urged the FCC to increase the metric to higher speeds.

The proposed new standards are the metric used in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It established $42 billion in funding. It will be distributed to states to create new broadband networks.

Increasing the national standard minimum is vital to ensure the networks will provide equitable access to service. The FCC also inquires the public if the FCC should set a separate goal of 1Gbps for downloads and 500Mbps for uploads in the future.

Broadband speed is one of the factors to consider when choosing an ISP. Generally, per user needs 10Mbps. If you are streaming 4k content, you need to double that speed to 20Mbps.

The faster the speed, the higher the quality of the streaming content will be. But many people don’t know how to apply broadband speeds to their needs. The speed of the broadband is vital.

If it is not fast enough for the things that you do online or the number of people you live with, you will experience delays and connection issues. And if every person in the house gets online at the same time, the issue will be worse.



Standard Broadband

But if you live alone, your needs will be met by standard broadband. However, if you have a large household, the current standard may not be enough. The more people using the connection at one time, the more speed you need. This is especially true if you are streaming movies.

Choosing a faster speed can future-proof your Internet usage. This is especially true if there are more people in your household spending more time online. But even if you have the fastest speed package, the speed will still be affected by various factors.

One is the home layout. Furniture arrangement and wall thickness can disrupt the wireless signal. Furthermore, if you live in a built-up area, a high number of routers are nearby which will slow down your broadband speed.

The number of connected devices will also affect your broadband speed. If you are just browsing the web, the quality of the Internet will not be affected. However, if some of your household members are downloading files or streaming HD video, the speed will significantly drop for everyone.

If the FCC increases the speed standard, faster broadband speed will be more reasonable and affordable. However, Rosenworcel will need a 3-2 Democratic majority to overturn the industry standard.

The Rural Broadband Association applauded the proposal to raise the national standard and set a long-term goal.

