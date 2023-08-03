FBI Warns of Dangers of Artificial Intelligence

Share the joy

FBI Warns About the Dangers of AI

Hackers are using generative AI tools, like ChatGPT to create malicious code, according to the FBI. These are making it easier for hackers to launch cybercrime sprees.

The FBI explained that AI chatbots have already fueled various illicit activities from fraudsters and scammers. They consult the tools to perfect their techniques and learn how to properly launch their attacks.

The agency, however, did not name a particular platform. However, it highlighted that cybercriminals are using free, customizable, and open-source platforms.

“We expect over time as adoption and democratization of AI models continues, these trends will increase,” – FBI

How Cybercriminals Are Using AI Tools to Launch an Attack?

Cybercriminals are increasingly using AI and machine learning techniques to carry out more sophisticated and efficient attacks.

One reason is that AI can be easily used to automate various stages of an attack, like scanning for vulnerabilities, generating phishing emails, or deploying malware. It allows them to launch attacks on a larger scale and with greater speed.

AI-powered phishing attacks can analyze a victim’s online behavior and interactions to craft more convincing and personalized phishing emails. This increases the chances of successful attacks, as the message appears more legitimate and tailored to the target.

AI can also be used to create and modify malware. One of these tools is WormGPT. It’s a ChatGPT-like AI bot that hackers are using to create sophisticated malware. AI-generated malware can adapt its behavior in real-time to evade detection.

These tools can also automate the process of trying stolen username/password combinations across various websites and services. It is known as credential stuffing and it allows cybercriminals to gain unauthorized access to multiple accounts.

Hackers are also using AI to discover and exploit previously unknown vulnerabilities or zero-day exploits. They automate vulnerability research so cybercriminals can identify weaknesses and create malicious code to take advantage of them.

What’s more, is that AI can analyze vast amounts of data from social media and other sources to create highly convincing social engineering attacks. It enables them to build trust and manipulate individuals more effectively.

Cybersecurity professionals and researchers are employing AI to fight against these threats. There are AI-based security solutions that can analyze vast amounts of data and detect patterns indicative of cyber attacks more effectively than traditional methods.

OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Meta have vowed to introduce watermarking technology. But this is not enough to contain the attacks.

Addressing these threats requires a collective effort involving governments, private companies, researchers, and individuals. While the government can play a vital role in mitigating AI threats, it is vital to recognize that completely stopping all AI threats is a challenge, if not impossible.

AI technology itself is natural. It can be used for positive and malicious purposes. Thus, the focus should be on managing and minimizing the risks associated with AI, instead of attempting to eradicate it.

The government can develop and implement regulations and laws to govern the use of AI in various sectors. This can include strict guidelines for AI research, deployment, and data privacy.

