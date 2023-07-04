Share the joy

Factors to Consider When Hiring an Outsourced Tech Support Team

If you own a business, you know how important it is to have a strong IT department. You may experience cyber breaches, ransomware, and other attacks without one. However, only 10% of companies have advanced cybersecurity functions. Meanwhile, 20% of organizations surpassed mature cybersecurity, while 70% have yet to adopt a mature cybersecurity approach.

As the cases of cyberattacks increase, you’ll need an IT department that knows how to counter these attacks. However, building an in-house IT department can be costly. The direct solution to this problem is hiring an outsourced IT provider instead.

A 2021 study showed that 54% of companies outsource IT services. As more and more companies adjust in the digital age, another report found that the IT outsourcing market expects growth of $117.24 million by 2026.

So if you’re losing customers due to low customer service for your tech, now’s the perfect time to hire an outsourced tech support team to protect your business in the long run.

What is Outsourced Technical Support?

Outsourcing technical support involves hiring a third-party vendor that provides it or customer service. Tech support can also be software that automates different business functions or a call center that handles tech-related customer inquiries.

Outsourced tech support teams also usually provide remote support for installation, device configurations, system monitoring services, and hardware or software troubleshooting.

Many often interchange tech support with customer support. While they’re similar to some extent, the former focuses more on installation errors, user issues, and other tech problems with a product. Tech support teams help customers use a product as initially designed.

Additionally, tech support consists of five levels: pre-support, self-service, first line of support, second line of support, and third line of support. But naming these levels may depend on the company. Nonetheless, tech support often consists of more tiers than customer support.

Benefits of Outsourced Tech Support

Outsourced tech support teams help businesses in more ways than one. Here are the reasons you should hire an outsourced tech support team to drive your business forward.

Reduced operational costs

You can save up to 30% in operational costs if you outsource technical support to overseas countries with a lower cost of living. Aside from the affordable labor, outsourcing a tech support team can also help you save on recruitment, hiring, training, and management costs.



You can focus more on major aspects of your business without the headache of managing an in-house team. An outsourced tech support team can also guarantee efficient processes. They’re already equipped with the tools and knowledge to do their job.

Round-the-clock support

Customer inquiries follow no business hours. An outsourced tech support team can handle these inquiries anytime, regardless of whether the customer is based locally or internationally. You can have your outsourced employees work in rotating shifts or different time zones to accommodate customers when they need help. Cutting-edge technology access

Outsourced tech support teams are already equipped with the right technologies, skills, and knowledge to bring their clients forward. Third-party experts can boost your brand image and make you an industry leader.

There are other ways an outsourced tech support team can help your business. Check the infographic below to learn more about outsourced tech support and the factors you need to consider when hiring third-party IT professionals.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

