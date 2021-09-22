Facebook’s new portable Portal Go goes for $199

Share the joy













Facebook has introduced its new portable Portal Go into the market. For $199, you can get yourself the Portal Go, which comes with a battery. It means you can take off the charging dock and move around with it.

Facebook also added a new Portal+ with a much-improved design. It comes with a 14-inch, 2,140 x 1,440 display; and is the Portal with the largest screen; though with a smaller footprint. You tilt up and down the new Portal+ to accommodate different heights.

The Portal Go and the Portal+ both come with 12-megapixel cameras with an ultra-wide field of view. In terms of cameras, both feature Facebook’s Smart Camera technology powered by artificial intelligence that follows you everywhere you go.

There is also a smart sound technology that allows you to speak at a normal volume. Regardless of the distance between where you are and the Portal, the smart sound makes it possible for your callers to hear you clearly.

Camera and Privacy

The new Portals come with built-in camera lens covers as well as buttons that disconnect the camera and the microphone. This has become necessary when you consider how people view Facebook products when it comes to privacy.

The smart camera artificial intelligence technology works locally on your device—and not on the Facebook servers. It is no secret that WhatsApp calls are end-to-end encrypted—this is the same on the Portals.

The case is, however, different with Messenger; you will have to specify the contacts and groups you want to enable the end-to-end encryption feature for.

Two years ago, Facebook integrated its end-to-end encryption app WhatsApp into Portal. This was to make the product more appealing to users.





Facebook launched Portal and Portal+ video chat apps in the US. In 2018. Portal is a hardware product used in calling other Portal users or anyone on either Facebook or Facebook Messenger.

It is also integrated with the ability to play music through Pandora and Spotify or stream video straight from Facebook Watch. If you have seen the Amazon Echo Show before, then you probably have an idea of what the smaller Portal looks like.

The Portal+ however, is the bigger of the two devices and is big enough to work perfectly in your living room. Portal+ has a 15.6-inch, 1080p screen, two louder speakers, a subwoofer, making it better for playing music Portal+ video-calling device.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

