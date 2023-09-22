Facebook’s Logo Redesign — It’s Still Blue

Share the joy

Facebook Refreshed Its Logo

Meta just updated its system. It includes refreshing its logo. If you look at it now, you may think that nothing has changed. Is it still the same?

Well, it is the same. But it is now darker. The lowercase “f” has tweaks.

Why the Change?

“Each of the distinctive, new refinements drive greater harmony across the entire design as a key element of the app’s identity. We’ve done this by incorporating a more confident expression of Facebook’s core blue color that is built to be more visually accessible in our app and provides stronger contrast for the “f” to stand apart.” – Facebook

The company decided to make subtle changes because people would recognize it. The platform is getting 2 billion daily active users a day.

Woodmark

In addition to the logo, the company also updated its wordmark to create a consistent treatment. It will improve the legibility across the platform.

Its color palette has been updated as well. It has a lot of blue.

Facebook said that it has expanded the color palette to evoke more emotions. The adjustment in colors will help meet color accessibility. In that way, the iconography is legible at any size. The company said that with the adjustment, it becomes easy for individuals to interact with the icon.

Logo Throughout the Years

Since its inception in 2004, the social network has reigned supreme. Over the years, it has undergone significant changes. It has evolved in terms of its features and functionality. It also evolved in its visual identity.

The initial logo was a simple, no-frills design. It featured the word “thefacebook” in lowercase letters with a blue bar across the top. The font was clean and unadorned. It signifies the platform’s straightforward and utilitarian beginnings.

A year after its inception, it expanded its reach beyond Harvard. It allowed students from other universities to join. The platform dropped the “the” from its name. The new logo featured the word “facebook” in lowercase letters. It was still in blue. But with a modern and slightly rounded font.

2012

The most significant transformation in its logo came in 2012. It coincided with the company’s initial public offering (IPO). This change was accompanied by a shift in the platform’s focus, as it sought to appeal to a broader audience and stakeholders.

The logo now sported a blue square with the famous lowercase “f” in white. This square design, known as “Facebook square” has become one of the most recognizable icons in the world.

The shift to a single letter emphasized the platform’s mobile presence and the importance of its app in connecting people worldwide.

In 2019, it made a subtle yet significant change to its logo. The lowercase “f” remained. But the square backdrop was dropped, leaving only the white “f” on a blue background. It was cleaner and more versatile.

When the company rebranded itself as Meta to reflect its expanded focus on the metaverse, it changed its iconic logo. It retained the lowercase “f” but added a new twist — the loop at the bottom of the “f” extended out and connected with the “e” forming a continuous cycle.

The logo will continue to transform along with the company’s ongoing innovations.

