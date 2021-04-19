Facebook’s latest Social Skills video shares three effective social media strategy tips

Facebook has published a new episode for its Social Skills series. And it provides tips for social media marketers to adjust their strategy and to maximize results.

In the latest episode, GoPro’s head of global social marketing Katie Marylander shares three key tips for a successful social media campaign.

1. Follow a consistent posting schedule

“Publishing with a regular cadence can keep your community really engaged, which helps the algorithm keep your content leveling to the top of people’s feeds. And then the more often they’re engaging with it, the more often it’s at the top of theirs,” says Marylander.

It is important to have a documented, orderly style in social media marketing. And it must include studying your target audience, creating a brand voice, outlining your content plan on a calendar and maintaining a schedule.

2. Launch clear goals

Effective social media marketers align their efforts to a well-established goal. It will serve as the basis to compare with for your performance metrics.

Defining goals is key to maximize performance metrics.

“At GoPro, UGC drives our strategy. It’s where most of our content comes from, and can be anything that a user captures authentically that we didn’t pay for or produce ourselves. Our followers can just take our product and capture the content that they want,” says Marylander.

If customers post about your business, you build a relationship with them when you ask approval to share or repost their content. It deepens brand connection. And you highlight your products through real people boosting those links.

3. Recognize varied approaches

GoPro measures all content types with the connections it sees. Other brands use a blanket approach to engage across different formats.

For instance, still images may attract more comments, and videos will attract more views.

“We have a theory that you get one action out of a consumer. So the one action might be a view, it might be a comment, it might be a like. If you post a video and you’re like, ‘I only got 50 likes,’ you might’ve gotten 500 views and we’re still going to count that, because that counts as the action that they engaged with you,” adds Marylander.

It highlights how important your audience responds. And more importantly, what the responses mean. It scrutinizes binary metrics to inspect how each element interacts and connects to the overall strategy.

Looking at it broadly, you can analyze how each element adds up to your end goals. It establishes your own metrics to weigh their effect on your KPIs.

New and experienced social media managers can benefit from checking Facebook’s Social Skills videos. You may find a few tips or reminders worthwhile.